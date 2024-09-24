National

Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound

It has been told that stringent charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been pressed against the 55-year-old school principal Govind Natt. In light of the development, the Gujarat Congress on Monday claimed that the school principal was close to the BJP and RSS.

Gujarat police school principal arrest girl murder rape BJP Congress
Gujarat police (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a chilling revelation, a six-year-old girl was choked to death allegedly by her school principal for resisting his attempts to sexually assault her in Gujarat's Dahod. After murdering the child, her body was allegedly dumped in the school's compound along with her and her bag and shoes, officials said.

According to investigating officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala, the post-mortem revealed that she was suffocated to death. Based on the initial findings, police registered a case and currently the investigation is underway.

Badlapur rape case accuse Akshay Shinde - X
Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shot Dead By Cops In 'Self Defense', Oppn Alleges Fake Encounter

BY Outlook Web Desk

Speaking to the cops, the girl's mother informed that the child used to go to school with the 55-year-old principal Govind Natt every day. During interrogation, the arrested principal said he had dropped off the girl at the school and left for some work.

However, when police further examined Natt's phone location details on the day of the incident, they discovered that he reached school late that day. Upon further tilling, the principal confessed to the heinous crime.

Students protest against the Kathua Rape incident in Srinagar. - Credits: PTI
Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gujarat girl murder: What did the police say?

According to the officials investigating the case, "The principal picked up the girl from her home at around 10.20 am. Her mother helped her get into the principal's car and saw her off. But she never reached the school. The school's students and teachers confirmed this. On the way to school, the principal tried to sexually assault her, and she started shouting,"

"On reaching the school, the principal left the girl's body in his car and locked the vehicle. Around 5 pm, he dumps the body behind the school building and plants her school bag and shoes outside her classroom. He denied this initially, but we suspected him after the technical analysis", officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala said.

It has been told that stringent charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been pressed against Natt.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for the doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital | - PTI
Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case

BY Trisha Majumder

Gujarat student murder: Principal close to BJP, claims Congress

In light of the development, the Gujarat Congress on Monday claimed that the school principal was close to the BJP and RSS.

Sharing some photographs with former state minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and attending an RSS event in the outfit's uniform, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadiya said, "Govind Natt is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of RSS and VHP."

West Bengal Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Man Flashes Woman Shortly After She Participates In A Protest Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Expressing concern over the possibility of the accused getting protection due to his political influence, Kathvadiya added, "It is clear from such cases that our daughters are not safe under BJP rule in Gujarat. These incidents are a disgrace to the education sector and has left parents worried."

Responding to the allegations, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said his department worked closely with the police to solve the crime at the earliest.

"We worked closely with the police. It is a shameful act by a principal. Thanks to our efforts, police managed to nab him in 24 hours and sent him behind bars. We have already suspended him and our government will ensure the case will run in a fast track court for speedy justice," said Kuber.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ghana Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  2. South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Squads - All Details Of IRE Vs RSA Matches In Abu Dhabi
  3. Mali Vs Malawi Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 9
  4. AUS-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Women Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Skipper Cummins Heaps Praise On 'Major Influence' Pant
Football News
  1. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  2. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  3. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  5. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  2. Emergency To Now: Coming Full Circle in Politics
  3. Siddaramaiah Faces Pressure To Resign As Karnataka HC Dismisses CM's Plea | All About MUDA Scam Case
  4. As Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies, Recalling The Trigger To India's Surgical Strike On Pak
  5. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  4. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  5. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface