Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound

In a chilling revelation, a six-year-old girl was choked to death allegedly by her school principal for resisting his attempts to sexually assault her in Gujarat's Dahod. After murdering the child, her body was allegedly dumped in the school's compound along with her and her bag and shoes, officials said.
According to investigating officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala, the post-mortem revealed that she was suffocated to death. Based on the initial findings, police registered a case and currently the investigation is underway.
Speaking to the cops, the girl's mother informed that the child used to go to school with the 55-year-old principal Govind Natt every day. During interrogation, the arrested principal said he had dropped off the girl at the school and left for some work.
However, when police further examined Natt's phone location details on the day of the incident, they discovered that he reached school late that day. Upon further tilling, the principal confessed to the heinous crime.
Gujarat girl murder: What did the police say?
According to the officials investigating the case, "The principal picked up the girl from her home at around 10.20 am. Her mother helped her get into the principal's car and saw her off. But she never reached the school. The school's students and teachers confirmed this. On the way to school, the principal tried to sexually assault her, and she started shouting,"
"On reaching the school, the principal left the girl's body in his car and locked the vehicle. Around 5 pm, he dumps the body behind the school building and plants her school bag and shoes outside her classroom. He denied this initially, but we suspected him after the technical analysis", officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala said.
It has been told that stringent charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been pressed against Natt.
Sharing some photographs with former state minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and attending an RSS event in the outfit's uniform, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadiya said, "Govind Natt is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of RSS and VHP."
Expressing concern over the possibility of the accused getting protection due to his political influence, Kathvadiya added, "It is clear from such cases that our daughters are not safe under BJP rule in Gujarat. These incidents are a disgrace to the education sector and has left parents worried."
Responding to the allegations, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said his department worked closely with the police to solve the crime at the earliest.
"We worked closely with the police. It is a shameful act by a principal. Thanks to our efforts, police managed to nab him in 24 hours and sent him behind bars. We have already suspended him and our government will ensure the case will run in a fast track court for speedy justice," said Kuber.