Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain forced a woman to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulted her in public while the act was recorded by passersby. The video surfaced online and police is trying to arrest the accused.
Almost a month ago, a woman doctor was raped and murdered inside her workplace, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and has attracted national attention, with several protests demanding justice.
Amid the growing outrage over the Kolkata rape case, attacks on women continue to occur in public places across India, raising serious concerns about safety.
Ujjain Rape Case
A woman who collects scrap was raped by a man in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh reportedly on Wednesday. The man allegedly forced her to drink alcohol first before committing the crime.
City Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Mishra said that the crime came to light after a video of the assault was filmed by unknown people and later went viral on social media.
Mishra also informed that the man, identified as Lokesh had promised to marry her before this incident. Lokesh was arrested later.
Mishra reportedly told media, "Accused Lokesh promised to marry her, made her drink liquor and then raped her on Wednesday. Some people who were passing by shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime. Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested."
Kolkata: Man Stabs Minor Girl On Road While Returning From School
A young man identified as Abhijit Dutta on Wednesday stabbed a 14-year-old girl thrice in the middle of the road in Belgharia, near Kolkata.
Reportedly, the attack was retaliation against the girl for slapping him for making a lewd comment.
The girl was stabbed three times and her mother who was with her also got injured in the attack. The Class IX student, who had severe injuries on her shoulders, neck, and head, was taken to a private hospital near EM Bypass for surgery.
According to TOI, Dutta had previously expressed his feelings for the girl, but she had rejected him.
Bystanders intervened and had beaten Dutta until he lost consciousness, and he was taken to a hospital by police.
An FIR was filed at Belgharia police station following a complaint from the girl's family.
The incident led to a local protest, with residents blocking Belgharia Expressway around 5 pm, demanding Dutta’s immediate arrest. Despite police efforts, including a large force from the Barrackpore Commissionerate, the protest continued for two hours, causing significant traffic disruptions on surrounding roads.
Kolkata: Husband Stabs Estranged Wife In Public
In Kolkata, a 22-year-old woman, Aribah Iqbal, was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband, Irtiqua Sakib. The attack occurred in the Beck Bagan area, starting inside a café where the couple had been arguing.
Sakib reportedly stood up during their heated discussion and assaulted Iqbal with a sharp weapon.
As she fled the café, screaming for help, he chased her down and continued to stab her multiple times.
The local crowd intervened and caught Sakib and beat him until police arrived.
The accused was taken into custody, and Iqbal was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sakib claimed that Iqbal had refused to listen to him, which prompted the attack. The police later informed the victim's family and recovered the murder weapon. The incident occurred in May this year but there are no reports on the updates of this case yet.
Mumbai: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend By Beating Her With A Spanner In Broad Daylight
A man identified as Rohit Yadav (32), killed his ex-girlfriend, Arati Yadav (22), by striking her head 18 times with an industrial spanner in front of several passersby in June, 2024.
The couple, who had been neighbors and in a relationship for several years, had recently stopped communicating, leading Yadav to suspect she was seeing someone else.
The attack occurred in the Chinchpada area as Arati was on her way to work. Despite the presence of a large crowd, including those who filmed the assault, few intervened, with only one person attempting to help.
CCTV footage revealed the shocking lack of assistance from the bystanders as Rohit continued his brutal assault even after Arati collapsed.
He did not flee but remained at the scene, sitting next to her lifeless body until police arrived. The Valiv police have arrested Yadav and registered a murder case.
They also detained individuals who recorded and posted videos of the attack on social media. The police sent Arati’s body for a post-mortemto investigate the incident further.
A police officer later told PTI that Rohit Yadav claimed that he had tried to kill himself twice after he began suspecting Aarti of seeing some other person which led him to commit the crime.
According to National Crime Records Bureau data, in 2022, there were 445,256 cases of crimes against women, or about 51 FIRs every hour, marking an increase from previous years (428,278 cases in 2021 and 371,503 in 2020).