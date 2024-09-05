In Kerala’s Suryanelli, A Gang Rape Survivor’s 28-Year-Long Road To Justice

When she recovered, she shared her ordeal with her mother. She had developed a relationship with a bus conductor. She shared photos of herself, picked out from her family albums, with him as keepsakes. Though these were not explicit images, the bus conductor threatened the teenager that she would be ruined in society’s eyes if he told anyone that she had shared any photos with him. She had never left her village and could not think of a worse fate than having her and her family’s reputation besmirched within that society. She agreed to the man’s condition that she travel with him in return for not spreading rumours about her. However, en route, the bus conductor vanished. She was then targeted and then kidnapped by a woman. After being abducted, she was handed over to an SS Dharmarajan, who sexually assaulted her on the first night. Dharamrajan told her that if she did not cooperate with him, her father would be killed. Securing her silence with this threat, he then trafficked her within Kerala. Within 40 days, 42 men had raped the young girl across the towns and cities of God’s Own Country.