National

West Bengal: Man Flashes Woman After Incidents Of Minor Sexual Assault, Nurse Molestation Cases Surface

West Bengal: The man is allegedly said to have flashed his private parts at a woman during the protest against the horrific rape-murder case at the RG Kar hospital.

West Bengal Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) |
West Bengal Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amidst the ongoing furore over rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a woman has been allegedly sexually harassed in the city during a protest against the incident. The man is allegedly said to have flashed his private parts at a woman during the protest against the horrific rape-murder case at the RG Kar hospital.

The protest was organised by a group named “Amra Tilottoma”. The incident occurred near the Esplanade crossing, one of the busiest intersections in the city, reported India Today.

Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh | - X/@Provathalder7
Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report said following the man’s action some of the protesters caught him and handed him to the police personnel posted nearby.

Later, the report stated that the police present around identified the man as a local and as a mentally ill person, and allowed him to leave.

However, it stated that the police’s action sparked outrage amongst the protesters, who began to hold protests against the department. The protestors demanded immediate action against both the accused and the police officers involved.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it mentioned.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Police use water cannons to disperse students - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan Rally Turns Violent, Police Use Tear-Gas To Disperse Crowds

BY Photo Webdesk

The report added that the investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police’ action triggered protests: The police’s action of let offing the mentally ill man didn’t go well with the protestors, who later gathered outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) to demand justice and accountability from the force, the report said.

It added the woman, along with other protesters, has called for swift and strong action to ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens participating in peaceful protests.

Sexual harassment and molestation cases in West Bengal: Earlier, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting an on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital on Saturday in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The incident occurred when the nurse was said to be administering a saline drip to the man who was brought to the hospital due to high fever.

Besides, on Sunday a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, leading to violent protests in the area.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  2. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In La Liga With Double
  4. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  5. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; PM Modi Dials CMs Naidu, Reddy
  2. Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Claims ED Has Arrived At His Home To Arrest Him
  3. 'No Alibi For Such Thoughts': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Kapil Sibal Amid Kolkata Outrage
  4. Thanjavur Gangrape Victim Betrayed By The Very System She Sought Help From
  5. In Budaun, Two Families Labour By The Tree From Which Their Daughters Hung
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. Kashmir Dispute An Internationally Recognised Issue, Must Be Resolved In Accordance With UNSC Resolutions: Pakistan
  2. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  3. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  4. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  5. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction