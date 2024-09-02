West Bengal: Man Flashes Woman After Incidents Of Minor Sexual Assault, Nurse Molestation Cases Surface

Amidst the ongoing furore over rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a woman has been allegedly sexually harassed in the city during a protest against the incident. The man is allegedly said to have flashed his private parts at a woman during the protest against the horrific rape-murder case at the RG Kar hospital.
The protest was organised by a group named “Amra Tilottoma”. The incident occurred near the Esplanade crossing, one of the busiest intersections in the city, reported India Today.
The report said following the man’s action some of the protesters caught him and handed him to the police personnel posted nearby.
Later, the report stated that the police present around identified the man as a local and as a mentally ill person, and allowed him to leave.
However, it stated that the police’s action sparked outrage amongst the protesters, who began to hold protests against the department. The protestors demanded immediate action against both the accused and the police officers involved.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it mentioned.
The report added that the investigation has been launched into the incident.
Police’ action triggered protests: The police’s action of let offing the mentally ill man didn’t go well with the protestors, who later gathered outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) to demand justice and accountability from the force, the report said.
It added the woman, along with other protesters, has called for swift and strong action to ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens participating in peaceful protests.
Sexual harassment and molestation cases in West Bengal: Earlier, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting an on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital on Saturday in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The incident occurred when the nurse was said to be administering a saline drip to the man who was brought to the hospital due to high fever.
Besides, on Sunday a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, leading to violent protests in the area.