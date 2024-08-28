National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan Rally Turns Violent, Police Use Tear-Gas To Disperse Crowds

As the outrage over the Kolkata rape-murder case continues, the Nabanna Abhijan rally across the state turned violent as police officials used lathi-charge and tear-gas shells to disperse the protestors. Condemning the actions against the protestors, the BJP has called for a bandh on Wednesday