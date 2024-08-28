Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan Rally Turns Violent, Police Use Tear-Gas To Disperse Crowds

Police use water cannons to disperse students protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Police use tear gas shells to disperse students protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A water cannon being used by security personnel to disperse agitators during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally called by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, a students' organisation, to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor.
Tear gas shells being used by security personnel to disperse students during their protest march towards West Bengal Secretariat over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Police fire tear gas shells to disperse people protesting against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, in Kolkata.
Howrah Bridge closed in the view of a students' group's protest march to state secretariat over R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata.