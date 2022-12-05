Gujarat Elections: Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi Alleges BJP Candidate Attempted To Kill Him, Recounts Narrow Escape

As the poll-bound state approaches an end to the election cycle, Gujarat Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi from Scheduled Tribes reserved Danta seat in Banaskantha district on Sunday claimed that he was assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ladhu Parghi and his accomplices.

"I was going to my voters. BJP candidate Ladhu Parghi along with L K Barad and his brother Vadan ji were amongst those who attacked us. They were carrying weapons with them and attacked me with swords," Kharadi said as per a report on NDTV.

He added "Our vehicles were going through Bamodara four-way, then the BJP candidate blocked our way after that we decided to return, then more people came and attacked us on that side."

Atmosphere heated, narrow escape for Kharadi

"Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's an election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape," the MLA told reporters.

कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और दांता विधानसभा प्रत्याशी, श्री कांतिभाई खराडी पर BJP के गुंडों ने जानलेवा हमला किया और अब वो लापता हैं।



कांग्रेस ने EC के अतिरिक्त अर्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की मांग की थी, मगर आयोग सोया रहा।



भाजपा सुन ले - न डरे हैं, न डरेंगे, डट कर लड़ेंगे। #DaroMat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2022

"While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi & 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km & for 2 hours we were in the jungle," he revealed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to twitter on Monday and condemned the attack and alleged that Kharadi has gone missing ever since. "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing," Gandhi wrote.

Kharadi wrote to Election Commission

Talking about his narrow escape, Kharadi said that he had to run 15 kms in the dark of the night to save his life after "BJP goons" charged at him. He said that the threat had been looming for a while and he had even approached the Election Commission regarding the same after the saffron party allegedly warned his party leaders to not campaign in the area.

Accusing the Election Commission officers of not taking his letter seriously regarding the apprehension of the attack, Kharadi said, "I had written a letter four days back but no action has been taken. If the Commission had taken action, this attack would not have happened."

"They did so because a large number of people gathered in Danta in support of the Congress," Kharadi stressed.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress working president and incharge of Banaskantha district for the party Jignesh Mevani had even shared Kharadi's letter to the Election Commission in which he raised apprehensions over a possible attack.

Cong is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night & were untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am & called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming: Guj Cong chief Jagdish Thakor#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/RjOThgxJfK — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Other party leaders too came forward to condemn the assault on Kharadi and said that other candidates too have reported similar threats ahead of the final phase of voting.

'BJP fearing their defeat'

Mevani took to twitter and accused the BJP of attempting to kill Kharadi. "Attack on Congress MLA from Danta constituency Kantibhai Kharadi by BJP candidate and his goons. An attempt was made to kill him while intercepting his four-wheeler. The vehicle has turned turtle. Still, Kantibhai Kharadi is missing," he wrote late on Sunday.

"Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi from Danta constituency in Banaskantha has been attacked by the goons of BJP -a night before polling fearing their defeat. Is this how free and fair elections would be conducted," Mevani added in a tweet.

Further investigation in the incident is underway.

Gujarat votes in second phase of polls

The second and final phase of voting for Gujarat assembly elections began at 8am on Monday. Danta seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, goes to polls today along with 92 other constituencies.

Kanti Kharadi has served as a Congress MLA for 10 years and is contesting against BJP's Ladhu Parghi for the Danta seat.