Greater Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati’s Family Meets Police Commissioner, Demands Swift Justice

Nikki’s brother Atul Payla said that the commissioner reiterated her commitment of filing the chargesheet quickly and stating the matter in a fast track court.

Rohit Singh Payla, the Elder brother of Nikki, shows their recent pictures Photo: Tribhuvan
  • The family of Nikki Bhati met with Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and demanded swift justice.

  • Nikki’s brother Atul Payla told PTI that the commissioner reiterated her commitment of filing the chargesheet quickly.

  • Two videos of the incident had surfaced online.

The family of Nikki Bhati, the woman who was set ablaze by her in-laws met with Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and demanded swift justice. The family members claimed that the commissioner has assured them that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for Nikki's death, PTI reported. 

"The commissioner has assured us that no one will be spared and strict action will be taken against those responsible," Nikki's father Bhikari Singh told reporters after the meeting on Friday. The 26-year-old was found with severe burns  at her in-laws' home on August 21 and later died en route to a Delhi hospital.

Nikki’s brother Atul Payla told PTI that the commissioner reiterated her commitment of filing the chargesheet quickly and stating the matter in a fast track court. An FIR in the case was registered at the Kasna station on August 22 under Sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rohit Singh Payla, the Elder brother of Nikki, shows their recent pictures - Tribhuvan
Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents and brother were arrested by the police. Vipin was shot in the leg by the cops as he tried to escape custody. 

Two videos of the incident had surfaced online. One showed a man and a woman dragging the victim out of the house by her hair, while the other shows her limping down the stairs after being set on fire. The video was shot be the victim’s sister Kanchan who was also married in the same home.


With PTI inputs

