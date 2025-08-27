Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

“All I want to say is that my brother, my nephew, and all those arrested are innocent. Nikki herself has done this to herself. Didn’t you see that video of Nikki? Why is her sister (Kanchan) making a video instead of saving her sister? Who does that? Did you hear how in the video her sister is saying, ‘yeh tune kya krliya behen,’ ‘what did you do to yourself’? Now tell me, if one sees their loved one in any kind of danger, they run to save them, not start making a video. Nikki and Kanchan had planned to do something serious yet not life-threatening to blackmail my nephew and my brother, but their plan went out of control.”