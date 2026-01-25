Kharge Warns Of Pressure On Election Commission, Raises ‘Vote Chori’ Concern

On National Voters’ Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said pressure on the Election Commission and unplanned electoral roll revisions threaten free and fair elections

Mallikarjun Kharge Election Commission of India National Voters’ Day vote chori
In a post on X, Kharge said National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder that a nation’s future belongs to its people and that citizens’ collective voice shapes the country’s destiny. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Kharge said pressure on institutions like the Election Commission threatens democratic integrity.

  • He criticised “vote chori” and unplanned Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

  • The remarks were made on National Voters’ Day, marking the Election Commission’s founding.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday warned that sustained pressure on constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission risks weakening India’s democratic framework, and said safeguarding their independence is a collective responsibility, according to PTI.

Marking National Voters’ Day, Kharge said attempts to snatch the “Right to Vote” through “vote chori” and an unplanned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had tarnished the country’s long-cherished democracy, PTI reported.

In a post on X, Kharge said National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder that a nation’s future belongs to its people and that citizens’ collective voice shapes the country’s destiny. “The people of India deserve a free, fair and fearless elections, where clean electoral rolls and level-playing field is the primary requisite,” he said, according to PTI.

He reiterated that “snatching the ‘Right to Vote’ through Vote Chori and unplanned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls tarnishes India’s long-cherished democracy”.

Kharge also flagged concerns about institutional autonomy, saying, “In recent times, our institutions like the Election Commission of India, have faced sustained pressure. It is therefore our solemn responsibility to protect their independence and integrity, so that Democracy does not merely survive, but truly thrives.”

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. The date has been observed as National Voters’ Day for the past 16 years, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

