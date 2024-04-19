Google Doodle Marks First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In India

Google released a special doodle on Friday to celebrate the beginning of the Indian Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The doodle depicts a raised index finger stamped with ink, symbolising the democratic process of Indian elections.
The Lok Sabha polls kicked off across India on Friday, with voting starting at 7 am to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. This marks the first and largest phase, covering 102 constituencies in 17 states and 4 UTs.
Approximately 969 million people are eligible to vote, making this the biggest election in human history. Polling will take place in seven phases over the next six weeks.
In addition to the Lok Sabha Elections, the doodle also signifies the celebration of democracy, a fundamental pillar of India's governance system.
Google Doodles are special alterations of the Google logo on its homepage, celebrating holidays, events, achievements, and historical figures. The first Google Doodle honoured the 1998 edition of the Burning Man event in Nevada.
About The First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
The initial phase of the elections covers 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs, with full coverage in 10 states and UTs, and partial coverage in 11 others. This phase began on Friday in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, and others.
The 2024 elections feature a competition between two alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, where the Congress holds the largest position.
The opposition bloc is hopeful of countering BJP dominance with a unified approach.