National

Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut

In the budget 2024-25 on Tuesday, the government slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold and silver.

Gold Prices Today
On Tuesday, the central government announced a customs duty cut on gold and silver to six per cent as part of the Union Budget 2024. Photo: File image
info_icon

Gold and silver prices in India on Thursday marginally declined a day after tumbling due to the central government's announcement of a customs duty cut on the yellow metal and silver to six per cent as part of Union Budget 2024.

The price for 22-carat gold on Thursday, July 24, was at Rs 6,494 per gram, down from July 23's Rs 6,495. The price of 24-carat gold on Thursday was Rs 7,085 per gram, a drop from Wednesday's Rs 7,086.

Gold Prices Tumble After Union Budget

Gold prices tumbled by Rs 3,350 to Rs 72,300 per 10 grams in the local market in Delhi on Tuesday amid subdued demand by jewellers after the government announced the customs duty cut on the yellow metal and silver to 6 per cent.

ALSO READ | Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, Plastic Goods Costlier | Full List

Gold rates dropped by Rs 3,350 or 4.6 per cent to Rs 72,300 per 10 grams. On Monday, the precious metal rates had closed at Rs 75,650 per 10 grams.

In addition, gold of 99.5 per cent purity plummeted by Rs 3,350 to Rs 71,950 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 75,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices also declined by Rs 3,500 or 4 per cent to Rs 87,500 per kg on Tuesday. In the previous session, it had closed at Rs 91,000 per kg.

Gold Price Today

For those buying in bulk, the prices are:

  • 8-gram 22-carat gold - Rs 51,952

  • 8-gram 24-carat gold - Rs 56,680

  • 10-gram 22-carat gold - Rs 64,940

  • 10-gram 24-carat gold - Rs 70,850,

  • 100-gram 22-carat gold - Rs 6,49,400,

  • 100-gram 24-carat gold - Rs 7,08,500

Gold prices differ in cities across the country due to differences in demand, influenced by factors such as regional preferences, cultural practices, and economic conditions.

Cities with a higher demand for gold often witness higher prices due to the interplay of supply and demand.

Gold Price In Delhi

In Delhi, the price for 22-carat gold on July 24 was Rs 6,509 per gram while the price for 24-carat gold was Rs 7,100 per gram.

Gold Price In Mumbai & Some Other Cities

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 6,494 per gram on July 24, and Rs 7,085 per gram for 24-carat gold.

According to a news agency PTI report, traders attributed the decline in gold prices after the government slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold and silver, to cut input costs, increase value addition, promote export competitiveness and boost domestic manufacturing.

In the budget 2024-25 on Tuesday, the government slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold and silver.

ALSO READ | Budget 2024: Employment Push Focuses On Women, Interns, First Timers

The basic customs duty on coins of precious metals, gold/silver findings, and gold and silver bars was reduced to 6 per cent from 15 per cent. It was cut to 5.35 per cent from 14.35 per cent for gold and silver dore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  3. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  4. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
  5. Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 3 Women Killed After House Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Gujarat
  2. Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well
  3. Jammu Kashmir: 1 Militant Killed, Army Officer Injured During Ongoing Encounter In Kupwara
  4. Complaints Pour-in Against Bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal After Her Comments On Disability Quota
  5. 'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  2. Vijay Deverakonda's Look From 'VD12' Leaks Online, Producers Request Fans To Not Share The Images
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. July 21 World's Hottest Day In At Least 84 Years: European Climate Agency
  2. Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good
  3. 9 Indian Fishermen Arrested For Allegedly Poaching In Sri Lankan Waters
  4. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  5. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights