Goa Election Results: CM Pramod Sawant Wins From Sanquelim Seat

After trailing in the initial rounds, Sawant managed to retain the Sanquelim seat by margin of around 1,000 votes. 

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 1:53 pm

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency on Thursday, and expressed condifence that the BJP will form government in the coastal state.

He also said that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is in touch with the BJP to provide support to the saffron party to reach the majority mark of 21 in the 40-member Assembly.

As per the latest trends, the BJP was ahead in 19 seats, the Congress was leading in 11, while the MGP and independents were ahead in three seats each.

After trailing in the initial rounds, Sawant managed to retain the Sanquelim seat by margin of around 1,000 votes. 

"We will win more than 20 seats. If the numbers are required, there are independents and the MGP, which is in touch with us,” he said.
 
Sawant also said his reduced victory margin was certainly a cause of concern and he would be introspecting on it.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sawant had won by a margin of over 2,000 votes.

He took over the top post in the state in March 2019 following the demise of the then CM Manohar Parrikar.

National Goa Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Goa Pramod Sawant Elections 2022 BJP Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
