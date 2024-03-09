A fire occurred on Saturday morning at the Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building, commonly known as Vallabh Bhawan. The incident took place on the third floor, with sanitation workers discovering smoke around 9:30 am. Prompt action was taken as the fire brigade was alerted immediately.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control, and as of now, only smoke is coming from the third floor where documents are stored. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel mentioned that around 15 to 20 fire tenders were deployed to handle the situation.
The source of the incident was noticed by sanitation workers near gate number 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, who quickly informed the authorities.