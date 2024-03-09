National

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At State Secretariat Building In Bhopal, No Casualty Reported

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Madhya Pradesh state secretariat, Vallabh Bhawan, on Saturday morning.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
PTI%2FTwitter
A fire broke out at the Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building, Vallabh Bhawan, on the third floor. Photo: PTI/Twitter
info_icon

A fire occurred on Saturday morning at the Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building, commonly known as Vallabh Bhawan. The incident took place on the third floor, with sanitation workers discovering smoke around 9:30 am. Prompt action was taken as the fire brigade was alerted immediately.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control, and as of now, only smoke is coming from the third floor where documents are stored. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel mentioned that around 15 to 20 fire tenders were deployed to handle the situation.

The source of the incident was noticed by sanitation workers near gate number 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, who quickly informed the authorities.

Tags

Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement