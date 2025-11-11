Female Loco Pilots Penalised for Maternity Leave, Says Union in Salem Division

A pilots' union has claimed that female loco pilots employed by Salem Rail Division who took maternity or childcare leave were rated as "below average" in their yearly performance appraisal report for 2024–2025, which will prevent them from being promoted for three years.



The union said in a letter to the divisional railway manager of Salem and the general manager of Southern Railway that while the reporting officer gave the women good or average grades, the reviewing officer gave them lower grades.