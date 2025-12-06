Is Government Planning A Crackdown On Indigo, CEO After Airport Mayhem?

Government sources confirm plans to seek the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers over the airline's chaotic response to pilot rest rules.
Hundreds of flights canceled, stranding thousands of passengers nationwide due to crew shortages from new DGCA mandates.
A massive fine is in the works for IndiGo, alongside potential deeper probes into operational practices.
The ongoing aviation turmoil, the Indian government is poised to launch an unprecedented crackdown on IndiGo, India's largest domestic carrier, sources familiar with the matter revealed to NDTV. The move comes in the wake of the airline's bungled response to recently implemented pilot rest hour regulations, which triggered widespread flight cancellations and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across major airports.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has summoned top IndiGo executives for an emergency meeting this evening, where discussions are expected to center on enforcing accountability at the highest levels. At the forefront of the government's ire is CEO Pieter Elbers, whose leadership is under intense scrutiny. Insiders indicate that authorities are likely to push for his immediate removal, viewing the crisis as a direct result of inadequate preparedness and operational mismanagement.
IndiGo, which commands nearly two-thirds of the domestic market share, has faced blistering criticism for its handling of the new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules mandating enhanced rest periods for pilots to combat fatigue. The abrupt rollout led to a shortage of crew availability, forcing the airline to axe hundreds of flights over the past 48 hours. Frustrated travelers have flooded social media with complaints of hours-long delays, missed connections, and inadequate compensation, amplifying calls for regulatory intervention.
Beyond the potential sacking of Elbers, who assumed the role in 2022, the government is contemplating a hefty financial penalty on the low-cost carrier. This could run into hundreds of crores, aimed at deterring future non-compliance and restoring public trust in the aviation sector. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has remained tight-lipped, but sources suggest the crackdown could extend to broader audits of IndiGo's safety and compliance protocols.