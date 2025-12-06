Is Government Planning A Crackdown On Indigo, CEO After Airport Mayhem?

As cancellations ground thousands, Delhi signals zero tolerance for aviation lapses with CEO ouster on the table

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Passengers enquire about their IndiGo flight
Passengers enquire about their IndiGo flight at a boarding gate at Kempegowda International Airport amid flight disruptions, in Bengaluru. IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations -- over 400 on Friday -- and many passengers have been stranded for as long as three days at airports. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Government sources confirm plans to seek the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers over the airline's chaotic response to pilot rest rules.

  • Hundreds of flights canceled, stranding thousands of passengers nationwide due to crew shortages from new DGCA mandates.

  • A massive fine is in the works for IndiGo, alongside potential deeper probes into operational practices.

The ongoing aviation turmoil, the Indian government is poised to launch an unprecedented crackdown on IndiGo, India's largest domestic carrier, sources familiar with the matter revealed to NDTV. The move comes in the wake of the airline's bungled response to recently implemented pilot rest hour regulations, which triggered widespread flight cancellations and left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across major airports.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has summoned top IndiGo executives for an emergency meeting this evening, where discussions are expected to center on enforcing accountability at the highest levels. At the forefront of the government's ire is CEO Pieter Elbers, whose leadership is under intense scrutiny. Insiders indicate that authorities are likely to push for his immediate removal, viewing the crisis as a direct result of inadequate preparedness and operational mismanagement.

IndiGo, which commands nearly two-thirds of the domestic market share, has faced blistering criticism for its handling of the new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules mandating enhanced rest periods for pilots to combat fatigue. The abrupt rollout led to a shortage of crew availability, forcing the airline to axe hundreds of flights over the past 48 hours. Frustrated travelers have flooded social media with complaints of hours-long delays, missed connections, and inadequate compensation, amplifying calls for regulatory intervention.

Related Content
Related Content

Beyond the potential sacking of Elbers, who assumed the role in 2022, the government is contemplating a hefty financial penalty on the low-cost carrier. This could run into hundreds of crores, aimed at deterring future non-compliance and restoring public trust in the aviation sector. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has remained tight-lipped, but sources suggest the crackdown could extend to broader audits of IndiGo's safety and compliance protocols.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps