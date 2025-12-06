Is Government Planning A Crackdown On Indigo, CEO After Airport Mayhem?

Passengers enquire about their IndiGo flight at a boarding gate at Kempegowda International Airport amid flight disruptions, in Bengaluru. IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations -- over 400 on Friday -- and many passengers have been stranded for as long as three days at airports. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

