'Extremely Irresponsible', 'Dignity Of LoP Lowered': BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi For 'Not Hindu' Remark In LS

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, said that leaders of the ruling BJP do not act like Hindus because they are involved in "violence and hate" all the time. His statement sparked big protests from the ruling party members.
Gandhi showed photos of deities and symbols of different religions and said, "Shivji says daro mat, darao mat, shows the abhay mudra (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about ahimsa, but those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hatred, violence and untruths round the clock."
PM Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech and said calling the entire Hindu society violent was a serious issue. However, Gandhi retorted, saying that "the BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society".
The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness.
Rahul Gandhi 'Not Hindu' Remark: How Did BJP Leaders React?
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accused Rahul Gandhi of "attacking Hindus" and also criticized the Congress party's politics, referencing Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Indian Army and his action of tearing up an ordinance in Parliament.
In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "This is now the Leader of Opposition. Who attacks Hindus while professing brotherhood to all. Who disparages the Indian Army's bravery, while expressing concern for their welfare. Who tears up Cabinet decisions, while preaching respect for Constitution. Welcome to the politics of the Congress Party."
Union minister Chirag Paswan slammed Gandhi on Monday, saying the Congress leader started opposing the devotees of Lord Shiva in his attempt to oppose the government. Paswan also accused the former Congress president of lowering the dignity of the post of the leader of opposition.
"The post of the leader of opposition has dignity. You cannot make statements like that," Paswan said outside the House.
"While opposing the government, he started opposing Shiv bhakts, I am one of them. I believe in Lord Shiva. The way you were waving Shiva's image in the House for your political benefits, no follower of Shiva will tolerate that," he added.
"He was saying don't be scared, don't scare people... It was a joke. He kept the picture on the table, kept papers on it, is this his faith," the Union minister asked.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his "not Hindus" remark and asked the Congress leader to apologise for "hurting" not just the community but the "soul of Mother India".
In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hindu is the soul of India. "Hindu is synonymous with tolerance, generosity and gratitude. We are proud that we are Hindus!"
"How will the 'prince' of the group that calls itself 'accidental Hindus' and which is indulged in politics of Muslim appeasement, understand this? You should apologise to crores of Hindus of the world, Rahul ji! Today you have not hurt a community but the soul of Mother India," he said.
Attacking Gandhi, Haryana Chief Minister Saini said, "Calling a particular religion violent and hateful from the sacred platform of Parliament not only tarnishes the dignity of Parliament but also promotes religious hatred".
Rahul Gandhi, while holding the post of Leader of Opposition, has committed this misdeed which is not in accordance with dignity, Saini posted in Hindi on X.
"This language of insulting the majority of the country's population by calling them violent is not acceptable. In the democratic system, the public has been giving answers to the Congress party and will definitely punish it for this heinous crime," he added.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress MP's speech in the Lok Sabha was like that of the leader of the "anti-Hindu side" and not the leader of the opposition.
Sarma questioned which quarters were giving such ‘confidence’ to Gandhi to make statements against the Sanatanis. Sarma made the allegations against the Congress MP in a post on X, in response to Gandhi's statement in the Lok Sabha.
“In his first speech as the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi has opposed the Hindus. He is not the leader of the opposition, but the leader of anti-Hindu side,” Sarma said in the post. Sarma added that Gandhi should apologise to the entire Hindu community.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of Indian tradition and Hindu culture and he should apologise to the entire nation for his speech in Lok Sabha.
Advertisement
In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Sai said, "Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament calling the entire Hindu society violent is extremely objectionable and condemnable. He has insulted crores of Hindus of the country. Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of Indian tradition and Hindu culture".
"The entire country is hurt by his statement. This hatred of Congress towards Hindus should stop. Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologize to the entire country for this statement," the CM added.
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of denigrating the responsible position of the Leader of Opposition with his "extremely irresponsible" speech in the Lok Sabha.
Advertisement
They also accused the Gandhi of inflicting "grave insult" on the Hindus by allegedly linking them with violence and spreading untruth.
Rijiju said the ruling BJP has challenged many of the claims made by Gandhi in his speech in the Lok Sabha and has sought action from the Speaker.
BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress has a history of insulting Hindus, as he cited former home ministers P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde's alleged terrorism barbs for the religion.
The RSS also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his "not Hindus" jibe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was "unfortunate" that the leader of opposition linked Hindutva with violence.
Advertisement
Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Ambekar said, "People occupying important positions linking Hindutva with violence is unfortunate."
"Whether it is the Hindutva of (Swami) Vivekananda or (Mahatma) Gandhi, it is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood," he added.
(With PTI inputs)