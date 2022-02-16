Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Centre Extends VIP Security Cover To Nearly Two Dozen BJP Leaders In UP, Punjab

Some of the protectees including Union minister S P S Baghel, BJP candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, will have the central cover over and above their state police security.

Centre grants security cover to BJP leaders.(File-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 4:19 pm

The Union government has accorded the central VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos to close to two dozen BJP leaders in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, including the "Z" category security cover to Union minister S P S Baghel, the party candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Some candidates in these two states have been provided security till the poll process ends, they added.

Some of the protectees will have the central cover over and above their state police security.

The Union home ministry has tasked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to render the task. Both the paramilitary forces have their exclusive VIP security wings of commandos, who possess sophisticated close-protection weapons.

Besides Baghel, the other prominent name among those accorded "Z" category security is BJP MP from Delhi and singer Hans Raj Hans.

Baghel is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls against the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief from the Karhal seat. The BJP had alleged on Tuesday that Baghel's convoy was attacked by "SP goons" in Mainpuri district of the state.

Also, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat Ramesh Chand Bind has been granted the smaller "X" category of CISF cover in his state.

The CRPF has been asked to provide security to at least 20 politicians or candidates in these two states.

From Punjab, the names include Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, SAD (Sanyukt) leader and party candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Avtar Singh Zira.

They have been accorded smaller categories of security ranging from "Y" to "Y+", sources said.

They said these latest security extensions will be reviewed after the counting of votes on March 10.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 20, while Uttar Pradesh will see seven phases of polling, the last phase being on March 7.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Punjab VIP Security Cover BJP Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
