Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eknath Shinde’s Security Beefed Up After Inputs About Threat To Maharashtra CM’s Life

Maharashtra: Security has also been stepped up at CM Eknath Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, the officials said.

Eknath Shinde paid tribute to his mentor late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 8:07 pm

Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday.

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said.

State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat. 

"After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre told PTI without elaborating.

Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said.        

Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, CM Shinde on Sunday said the state police department was taking all precautionary measures to ensure his safety in the wake of a threat to his life.

"Even when I was not the chief minister, I had received threats from Naxalites, anti-national elements. I am a man of masses and no one can stop me from being among people," he said.

Related stories

Supreme Court To Go Ahead With Eknath Shinde Faction Plea In 'Real' Shiv Sena Case

Shiv Sena Patriarch Bal Thackeray’s Close Aide Joins Eknath Shinde Camp

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Government Ropes In TISS To Assess Social, Financial Status Of Muslims

Police as well as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis are doing their job very capably and proper security checks are being done, Shinde added.

"No one should try to do any such thing," he said while responding to a question on the death threat. 

Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxalites last October when he was the Urban Development Minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Naxalism.

Shinde became the chief minister on June 30 this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Threat Security Intelligence Inputs State Intelligence Department (SID) Thane Varsha Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts