ED summons ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa on 22 September in 1xBet case.
Raina, Dhawan, Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra already questioned.
Probe concerns illegal betting apps, crores lost and tax evasion.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer Robin Uthappa to depose on 22 September in a money-laundering investigation linked to the online betting platform 1xBet, PTI reported on Tuesday.
According to PTI, Uthappa, 39, has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned by the agency in Delhi in the case, after Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned over the past few weeks.
PTI reported that the federal probe agency has also recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, whose statement was taken on Monday, and that Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday in response to his summons. Actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, has not yet appeared on her scheduled date, PTI said.
The investigation relates to alleged illegal betting applications that investigators say duped numerous people and investors of crores of rupees and evaded significant tax liabilities.
On its website, the company describes 1xBet as a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry, and says customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events; the brand adds that its website and app are available in 70 languages.
(With inputs from PTI)