ED Summons Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case Under PMLA

Former cricketer called by Enforcement Directorate on 22 September; probe also involves Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actors.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robin Uthappa ED, 1xBet money laundering, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan betting probe
Robin Uthappa. Photo: X/IPL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED summons ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa on 22 September in 1xBet case.

  • Raina, Dhawan, Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra already questioned.

  • Probe concerns illegal betting apps, crores lost and tax evasion.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer Robin Uthappa to depose on 22 September in a money-laundering investigation linked to the online betting platform 1xBet, PTI reported on Tuesday.

According to PTI, Uthappa, 39, has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned by the agency in Delhi in the case, after Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned over the past few weeks.

Prakash Raj(L) & Vijay Deverakonda(R) among 29 booked by ED in Online Betting Links - Wikipedia, gettyimage
Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda Among 29 Popular Personalities ED Booked In Online Betting Links

BY PTI

PTI reported that the federal probe agency has also recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, whose statement was taken on Monday, and that Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday in response to his summons. Actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, has not yet appeared on her scheduled date, PTI said.

The investigation relates to alleged illegal betting applications that investigators say duped numerous people and investors of crores of rupees and evaded significant tax liabilities.

Related Content
Related Content
Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Right To Passive Euthanasia For Rabies Patients - | Photo- File
Supreme Court Flags Online Betting, Gambling During IPL; Seeks App Regulation

BY Outlook News Desk

On its website, the company describes 1xBet as a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry, and says customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events; the brand adds that its website and app are available in 70 languages.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  3. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  4. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP