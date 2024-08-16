National

Bengal Woman Claims Kolkata Police Asked Her To Remove Social Media Post

Terming the entire incident of police reaching her house over a social media post as extremely shocking to her and her family as she has always been known as a quiet introverted child, the girl through her social media post described how helpless they felt.

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row over the recent brutal rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, a medical student of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) in a now viral post on social media claimed that a uniformed team of Kolkata Police on Friday reached her parents' home in search of her and mentioned about a summon for her regarding a post.

Sharing the experience, the medical student said in her X post, "Couldn’t sleep without posting this. My mom got a call from my neighbour (from my hometown) at around 7.30 pm that police(3-4 uniformed officers) were searching for my home. They were saying Kolkata police had asked them to summon me about some post and they searching for my home."

Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

"They eventually reached my place and my brother and sister-in-law were present. My brother called me and put me on speaker and asked did you post about a student of Burdwan University?", she added.

Junior doctors protesting in Kolkata - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond

BY Outlook Web Desk

Responding to her brother's question, she said ‘Yes, I did.’ Following the confirmation from her side, the uniformed officials reportedly further questioned her about the credibility of the post concerning the brutal murder of a 22-year-old girl in Burdwan.

‘Did you verify the credibility of the post?’, they asked.

‘I did see articles of media houses about the same but I blatantly believed an angle I saw spreading in people’s statuses(that it was related to the ‘Claim the night’ protest). I edited it under the post after verification", the girl confirmed.

Brdwan girl murder
Photo: X
info_icon

Following the girl's response, they sternly directed her to delete the post and asked her to report to the local police station the next day.

"Please delete the post and don’t further post information without verifying and report to the Town thana tomorrow", they said, as per her social media post.

Further explaining the incident, the girl elaborated that her brother also apologized with his hands joined and told them she was deeply affected by the recent incident of a doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata and sought forgiveness on behalf of her to which they responded with, ‘Ask your sister to not act so smart, her career can be ruined over it.’

Clash between BJP workers and Kolkata police in Friday - PTI
RG Kar Doctor Rape: Protest Stage Dismantled, Workers Detained | BJP-Police Clash In Kolkata

BY Outlook Web Desk

Terming the entire incident of police reaching her house as extremely shocking to her and her family as she has always been known as a quiet introverted child, the girl further described how helpless and ashamed her family members felt.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case:Doctors Across India Protest - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

The entire chaos stemmed from the unconfirmed reports of an alleged murder of a 22-year-old young woman with her throat slit in Shaktigarh in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Thursday. The girl reportedly took part in the 'Reclaim The Night' protest. Several BJP leaders too have shared social media posts on a similar incident. However, police have not officially verified any such incident.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  2. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  3. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Scots Set 146-Run Target For Dutch Women
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
  5. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI, ICC Championship Match Live Score: Vishmi Gunaratne's Century Takes Sri Lanka To 260 In 50 Overs
Football News
  1. Serie A Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Every Opening Week Match On TV And Online
  2. Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. Meghalaya's Wadjied Ryngkhlem Has Found Comfort At Shillong Lajong But Goal Is To Reach ISL
  4. Le Havre Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Opening Match On TV And Online
  5. Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. Bengal Woman Claims Kolkata Police Asked Her To Remove Social Media Post
  3. J&K To Have Polling Station Floating On Dal Lake To ensure 'No Voter Left Behind'
  4. 'No One Remembered Sister Before Lok Sabha Campaign': Supriya Sule Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar
  5. Will BJP’s OBC Consolidation In Haryana Pay Off In The Face Of Jat Discontent?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. Pakistan: More Arrests Expected In Faiz Hameed Court Martial As 3 Retired Officers Detained
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry