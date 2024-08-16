Bengal Woman Claims Kolkata Police Asked Her To Remove Social Media Post

Amid the spiralling row over the recent brutal rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, a medical student of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) in a now viral post on social media claimed that a uniformed team of Kolkata Police on Friday reached her parents' home in search of her and mentioned about a summon for her regarding a post.
Sharing the experience, the medical student said in her X post, "Couldn’t sleep without posting this. My mom got a call from my neighbour (from my hometown) at around 7.30 pm that police(3-4 uniformed officers) were searching for my home. They were saying Kolkata police had asked them to summon me about some post and they searching for my home."
"They eventually reached my place and my brother and sister-in-law were present. My brother called me and put me on speaker and asked did you post about a student of Burdwan University?", she added.
Responding to her brother's question, she said ‘Yes, I did.’ Following the confirmation from her side, the uniformed officials reportedly further questioned her about the credibility of the post concerning the brutal murder of a 22-year-old girl in Burdwan.
‘Did you verify the credibility of the post?’, they asked.
‘I did see articles of media houses about the same but I blatantly believed an angle I saw spreading in people’s statuses(that it was related to the ‘Claim the night’ protest). I edited it under the post after verification", the girl confirmed.
Following the girl's response, they sternly directed her to delete the post and asked her to report to the local police station the next day.
"Please delete the post and don’t further post information without verifying and report to the Town thana tomorrow", they said, as per her social media post.
Further explaining the incident, the girl elaborated that her brother also apologized with his hands joined and told them she was deeply affected by the recent incident of a doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata and sought forgiveness on behalf of her to which they responded with, ‘Ask your sister to not act so smart, her career can be ruined over it.’
Terming the entire incident of police reaching her house as extremely shocking to her and her family as she has always been known as a quiet introverted child, the girl further described how helpless and ashamed her family members felt.
The entire chaos stemmed from the unconfirmed reports of an alleged murder of a 22-year-old young woman with her throat slit in Shaktigarh in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Thursday. The girl reportedly took part in the 'Reclaim The Night' protest. Several BJP leaders too have shared social media posts on a similar incident. However, police have not officially verified any such incident.