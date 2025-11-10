Lionel Messi 'Returns' To Camp Nou; FC Barcelona Welcome Superstar With Open Arms On Social Media

Lionel Messi returned to his former club FC Barcelona's home turf Camp Nou and wrote an emotional caption on social media below a carousel post

Lionel Messi Returns To Camp Nou; FC Barcelona Welcome Superstar With Open Arms On Social Media
Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou recently Photo: X/FC Barcelona
  • Lionel Messi posted pictures of his return to Camp Nou stadium online

  • The post has over 9 million likes already with Barcelona responding to Messi's post

  • Messi scored 672 goals in 778 matches for the Blaugrana

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have replied to their club legend Lionel Messi's recent Instagram post. The Argentinian posted a series of pictures in which the he can be seen soaking into the look and feel of the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which is currently under renovation.

It was perhaps the first time that Lionel Messi returned to the Camp Nou stadium, where he lived some of his career's brightest moments. He spent nearly two decades at FC Barcelona after signing his first contract as a teenager back in December 2000 on a tissue paper.

He made his debut in 2004 and went on to become a club legend, breaking numerous records as well as scoring a record 672 goals in 778 matches for the Catalans. However, in 2021, Messi was forced to leave due to the club's financial mismanagement and joined Paris Saint Germain before moving to Inter Miami in the MLS.

Since then, he has not paid a visit to Barcelona, but on Monday, November 10, Lionel Messi posted a carousel on Instagram where he can be seen roaming around and inside the Camp Nou with a bright smile on his face.

The 2022 World Cup winner confirmed that he was there in Barcelona, the previous night, and expressed his wish to have a formal ceremony in the stadium, where he can have an official send-off as a player, something he couldn't do in 2021.

"Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.." - Messi wrote.

FC Barcelona Respond To Lionel Messi's Emotional Post

In response to Messi's emotional Instagram post, FC Barcelona took to their social media handles to let their former No. 10 know that he is always welcome to his home with a red and blue heart.

"You're always welcome at your home, Leo."

What Is The Update On The Spotify Camp Nou Stadium In Barcelona?

The club had an open training session in front of more than 20,000 fans at the Camp Nou on Friday before their away trip to Celta Vigo. Barcelona haven't played there for more than 890 days as the stadium underwent a £1.25bn refurbishment, which is nearing towards completion.

The training session on Friday served as a test event as the Blaugrana plan to return to the Camp Nou for their home matches before December.

