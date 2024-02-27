Doesn't Matter What Probe Govt Conducts Against Me, I Will Remain Untainted: Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said if an SIT is being set up to investigate him, the inquiry should be thorough and asserted that despite the probe, he will be untainted.

Jarange also demanded an inquiry into who ordered the lathi-charge on Maratha protestors at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district in August, last year.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday directed the government to set up an SIT and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks of Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange said, "If they (BJP) want to return to power, they have to trap me in something. No matter where they take me, I have nobody's (political) backing or financial support. My caste is my idol. It doesn't matter what inquiry is conducted, I will remain untainted."