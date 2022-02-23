Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Demand For NIA Probe Into Bajrang Dal Activist Murder: CM Says Decision After Police Inquiry

Speaking to reporters, he said the government's first priority is to maintain peace and law and order in Shivamogga, a district headquarters town about 250 km from here.

Demand For NIA Probe Into Bajrang Dal Activist Murder: CM Says Decision After Police Inquiry
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:36 pm

Amidst demand from a section within the ruling BJP to hand over the probe into the killing of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga to National Investigation Agency (NIA), Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday said a decision in this connection will be taken based on the outcome of the police investigation.
       

He said along with the probe, maintaining peace and order in Shivamogga that witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson following the murder, is his government's priority.
       

"Several people have been arrested, the investigation is on. Depending on what comes out of the investigation, it will be decided as to which agency has to investigate further. We should give an opportunity for police to investigate first," Bommai said in response to a question on demand for NIA inquiry.
       

Related stories

Rajasthan Govt Presents Budget 2022-23 With Special Focus On Employment, Health, Education

IPL 2022 A Nice Build-Up For T20 World Cup, Says Australia Interim Coach Andrew McDonald

Gangubai Kathiawadi Row: SC Suggests A Change Of Name For The Movie

Speaking to reporters, he said the government's first priority is to maintain peace and law and order in Shivamogga, a district headquarters town about 250 km from here.
       

"Along with maintaining peace and order, investigation is also on, those arrested are being interrogated, based on what comes out, we will take further action," he added.
       

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
       

Earlier today, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while interrogation of others is on.
       

Several BJP leaders, including Senior Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, claiming a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder have demanded NIA probe into the case.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National NIA - National Investigation Agency Bajrang Dal BJP BJP Leader Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Karnataka CM Karnataka Government Murder Protests Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maharashtra: Sena MP Urges MMRDA To Speed Up Metro Work In Thane

Maharashtra: Sena MP Urges MMRDA To Speed Up Metro Work In Thane

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Residents At Few Places Still Face Power Outages On Wednesday Morning

Rajasthan Govt Presents Budget 2022-23 With Special Focus On Employment, Health, Education

Gangubai Kathiawadi Row: SC Suggests A Change Of Name For The Movie

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Court Sends Nawab Malik To ED Custody Till March 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling