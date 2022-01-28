Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Delhi Records 4,291 Covid Cases, 34 Deaths; Positivity Rate Below 10 Pc

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:32 am

Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's cumulative case count increased to 18,15,288 and the death toll reached 25,744.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths. According to official data, the positivity rate was 11.88 per cent on January 5 and 8.37 per cent on January 4.

As many as 44,903 tests to detect COVID-19 were conducted on Wednesday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had logged a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

There are 15,420 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,028 (13.15 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 2,028 Covid patients are in hospitals, the health department bulletin stated. Active cases in Delhi on Thursday reduced to 33,175 from 38,315 on Wednesday. Also, 699 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 142 were on ventilator support.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 26,812 on Thursday while it was 28,733 a day before. The city has 42,388 containment zones, a drop from 43,662 on Wednesday. With the positivity rate on a downward trend, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity

Government offices have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of employees in attendance. Wedding venues have been allowed to have guests 50 per cent of their capacity but not exceeding 200 in attendance. According to officials, a final call on reopening schools will be taken in the next meeting of the DDMA.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on January 25 said, "The Delhi government does not want the livelihood of the people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible." On January 25, the city had logged 6,028 cases with a positive rate of 10.55 per cent, and 31 fatalities due to Covid.

With PTI Inputs

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave Delhi
