Delhi: MCD Carries Out 301 Demolitions In Last 15 Days To Stop Unauthorized Constructions

Over 301 demolition activities have been carried out by civic authorities across the national capital in the last 15 days in order to curb unauthorized construction, officials said on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said that 77 sealing actions have been carried out in the same period across its 12 zones.

The department has been trying to curb the menace of unauthorized constructions in different areas, it said.

These actions were conducted in several areas across the city, especially in unauthorized colonies and agricultural lands, over the last 15 days, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the demolition activity was carried out in 18 locations, including Mohan Garden, Pushp Vihar, Madangir, Vasant Kunj, Jamia Nagar, Jaitpur, Trilokpuri, Burari, Nangloi.

A total of 21 properties were demolished in a manner that the structures cannot be utilized for any purpose or renovated either, it stated.

The civic body said adequate safety measures were taken during the demolition. In 21 cases, the owners/occupiers have been prosecuted for their criminal liability, it said.

Discoms and Delhi Jal Board have also been asked to disconnect the electricity and water connections of such unauthorized constructions, the statement stated.

The MCD added that the demolition drive was aimed at unscrupulous builders who swindle innocent people, ostensibly by promising to get them bigger properties at better rates. It said that the demolition drive will continue in the coming days.