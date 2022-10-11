Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Delhi Gets 128.2 mm Rain This Month, Highest For October Since 1956

The 128.2 mm rainfall received till 8.30 am on Tuesday is  also the fourth highest rainfall ever recorded in the city in October. This month last year, the national capital had received 122.5 mm rainfall.

Delhi rain (Representative image)
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 9:01 pm

Delhi has recorded 128.2 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD, the city had recorded 236.2 mm rainfall in October 1956. Delhi's all-time record rainfall for the month is 238.2 mm, which was reported in 1954.

The 128.2 mm rainfall received till 8.30 am on Tuesday is  also the fourth highest rainfall ever recorded in the city in October. This month last year, the national capital had received 122.5 mm rainfall.

The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017, and logged 47.3 mm rainfall in October 2019. The weather office also predicted cloudy sky and light rain for Wednesday.

Delhi is currently witnessing the second prolonged spell of rainfall within three weeks. The capital had witnessed a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current rains are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29, after giving 516.9 mm rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.

The incessant rains, the result of an interaction between a western disturbance and a deep trough of easterly winds, also helped meet the yearly quota (774.4 mm) of precipitation.

Delhi has received 790 mm rainfall so far this year, the IMD said. The capital recorded 31 per cent surplus rain in September -- 164.5 mm against a normal of 125.1 mm.

It received 286.3 mm rainfall in July, 37 per cent more than normal, but only 24.5 mm precipitation in June against an average of 74.1 mm.

-With PTI Input

