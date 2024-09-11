National

Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas

Tremors of an earthquake with a possible epicentre in Pakistan were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas at around 1 pm on Wednesday, September 11.

earthquake richter scale
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining areas. Photo: | Representative Image
info_icon

Tremors of an earthquake with a possible epicentre in Pakistan were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas at around 1 pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Many posts on social media seem to suggest that the tremors felt in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon were a result of an earthquake in Pakistan that hit the country at the same time.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the Magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 and occurred 61 km SW of Dera Ismail Khan in Pakistan at 12:28 pm, local time, which is roughly 1 pm in India.

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System cited by Google, the estimated magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 and it struck 35 km from Pakistan's Karor Lal Eason.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
  4. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  5. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
  2. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  3. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
  4. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  5. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Malaysia Live Scores Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Harmanpreet Singh And Team Eye Hat-Trick Of Wins
  2. PAK 2-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey LIVE Score: Pakistan Secure Well-Deserved Victory Over Japan
  3. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  4. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas
  2. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  3. Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence
  4. Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya
  5. Shimla Mosque Row: Protests Underway Amid Tightened Security, Police Resort To Lathi-Charge
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  2. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  5. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  5. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  6. Shimla Mosque Row: Protests Underway Amid Tightened Security, Police Resort To Lathi-Charge
  7. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics