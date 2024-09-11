Tremors of an earthquake with a possible epicentre in Pakistan were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas at around 1 pm on Wednesday, September 11.
Many posts on social media seem to suggest that the tremors felt in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon were a result of an earthquake in Pakistan that hit the country at the same time.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the Magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 and occurred 61 km SW of Dera Ismail Khan in Pakistan at 12:28 pm, local time, which is roughly 1 pm in India.
According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System cited by Google, the estimated magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 and it struck 35 km from Pakistan's Karor Lal Eason.