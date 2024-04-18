Delhi Court Reserves Order Against Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved it order on the framing of charges in the sexual harassment case involving Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot has reserved the order on framing of charges after hearing submissions in the sexual harassment case and the court is expected to announce the order on April 18.
The court granted time to the accused's counsel to file rebuttal submissions, after some documents were filed by Delhi police and the complainants' counsel.
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava argued that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused.
Advertisement
The defence counsel, Advocate Rajiv Mohan, contended that there were contradictions in the complainant's statements regarding the timing and location of the alleged incidents.
The defence also highlighted a delay in reporting the alleged offences and argued that the incidents took place at different times and places with no connection among the complainants.
The defence further raised concerns about the jurisdiction and the time lapse in filing the charge sheet. The case is set to continue with further hearings.
The case was filed by Delhi Police after female wrestlers approached the Supreme Court, alleging sexual harassment by the BJP MP.