Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protest To Resume Today After Overnight Ceasefire; Security Beefed-Up At Shambhu, Tikri, Singhu Borders

Delhi Chalo Protest March: Day 1 Key Points
With over 60 people getting injured and several detained by the Haryana police, the first day of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march ended on a chaotic note. However, the unions claimed that around 100 farmers were injured during the day.
Furthermore, Haryana Police also detained several protesting farmers during the day at Shambhu along the border with Punjab following the incidents of stone pelting, damaging a bridge and forcibly removing barricades that were erected to halt their march to Delhi.
Thousands of farmers embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab on Tuesday, February 13, in an attempt to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. There march started amid heavy barricading at the Haryana-Punjab border and entry points to Delhi.
Farmers Prepare Food At Shambhu Border
Before getting started with the day two of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, the farmers this morning were seen busy with preparation of meals at the Shambhu border.
Our Preparations Are Complete, Say Farmers
Right ahead of resuming the protest march for the second consecutive day at the Shambhu border, a farmer Gurlal Singh Kakkar said, "Our preparations are complete. Whatever the government is doing...our preparations are also complete."
His comment came a day after the protest march faced massive resistance at the Shambhu border where police detained many protesters and fired tear gas many times to disperse them.
RAF Deployed At Singhu Border
As the farmers' protest march enters day 2, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicle have been deployed to man the Singhu Border.
Watch: Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border
Following a brief overnight easefire, the protesting farmers have gathered at Shambhu border on Wednesday morning as the 'Delhi Chalo' march entered Day 2. Yesterday, massive clashes erupted at the Shambhu border as police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers.
Heavy Barricading At Ghazipur Border, Traffic Affected
Besides Tikri border, heightened security measures were observed at the Ghazipur border as well before the farmers resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march following a brief ceasefire. The heavy barricading has reportedly led to traffic disruptions as well.
WATCH: Security Measures Tightened At Tikri Border
Anticipating further clashes, the measures to stop the scores of protesting farmers are further tightened at Tikri border. Several visuals have surfaced on social media where workers were seen adding more concrete between the slabs at the Tikri Border in an attempt to make it stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital.