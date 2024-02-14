National

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protest To Resume Today After Overnight Ceasefire; Security Beefed-Up At Shambhu, Tikri, Singhu Borders

Farmers' Protest LIVE: After a chaotic day one of the 'Delhi Chalo' march that ended with a ceasefire on Tuesday, the farmer unions are all set to resume the protest march today. The decision to opt for a ceasefire was taken by the union leaders as over 60 people, including farmers and media people, were injured following clashes with police at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. Throughout the day, police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and used water cannons in a bid to disperse the protesters at the Punjab-Haryana border. Several farmers protesting in demand for MSP were also detained by Haryana police.

Outlook Web Desk

February 14, 2024

Protesting farmers trying to remove the road dividers at Shambhu border Getty Images

Delhi Chalo Protest March: Day 1 Key Points

  • With over 60 people getting injured and several detained by the Haryana police, the first day of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march ended on a chaotic note. However, the unions claimed that around 100 farmers were injured during the day.

  • Furthermore, Haryana Police also detained several protesting farmers during the day at Shambhu along the border with Punjab following the incidents of stone pelting, damaging a bridge and forcibly removing barricades that were erected to halt their march to Delhi.

  • Thousands of farmers embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab on Tuesday, February 13, in an attempt to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. There march started amid heavy barricading at the Haryana-Punjab border and entry points to Delhi.

Farmers Prepare Food At Shambhu Border

Before getting started with the day two of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, the farmers this morning were seen busy with preparation of meals at the Shambhu border.

Our Preparations Are Complete, Say Farmers

Right ahead of resuming the protest march for the second consecutive day at the Shambhu border, a farmer Gurlal Singh Kakkar said, "Our preparations are complete. Whatever the government is doing...our preparations are also complete."

His comment came a day after the protest march faced massive resistance at the Shambhu border where police detained many protesters and fired tear gas many times to disperse them.

RAF Deployed At Singhu Border

As the farmers' protest march enters day 2, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicle have been deployed to man the Singhu Border.

Watch: Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border

Following a brief overnight easefire, the protesting farmers have gathered at Shambhu border on Wednesday morning as the 'Delhi Chalo' march entered Day 2. Yesterday, massive clashes erupted at the Shambhu border as police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers.

Heavy Barricading At Ghazipur Border, Traffic Affected

Besides Tikri border, heightened security measures were observed at the Ghazipur border as well before the farmers resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march following a brief ceasefire. The heavy barricading has reportedly led to traffic disruptions as well.

WATCH: Security Measures Tightened At Tikri Border

Anticipating further clashes, the measures to stop the scores of protesting farmers are further tightened at Tikri border. Several visuals have surfaced on social media where workers were seen adding more concrete between the slabs at the Tikri Border in an attempt to make it stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital.

