Haryana: Internet, SMS Services Suspended, Borders Sealed Ahead Of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March On February 13 | Details

In light of the ongoing farmers' protest in state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in several districts.

According to an official notification released by the Haryana government, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. The order will be in effect from 6 am on February 11 to 11:59 pm on February 13.