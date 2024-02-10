Haryana: Internet, SMS Services Suspended, Borders Sealed Ahead Of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March On February 13 | Details

In light of the ongoing farmers' protest in state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in several districts.
According to an official notification released by the Haryana government, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. The order will be in effect from 6 am on February 11 to 11:59 pm on February 13.
The districts listed for internet and SMS services suspension include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.
Over 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for a march February 13 in a bid to exert pressure on the central government to meet the farmers' demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Advertisement
Borders to be sealed
Besides suspension of internet and SMS services, extensive measures are in place to secure the borders between Punjab and Haryana in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the march on Feb 13.
As per media reports, security has also been beefed up at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi have been asked to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.
Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.