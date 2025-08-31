Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers, Women's Hundred 2025: NSC Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers, Women's Hundred 2025: Check out all the important details for this Hundred women's competition match

Women's Hundred final. Photo: X/thehundred
Northern Superchargers women skipper Hollie Armitage won the toss and opted to bowl against Southern Brave in the final of the The Hundred Women's Competition 2025 on Sunday, August 31 that is being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Check Playing XIs:

Southern Brave Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Devine, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams(c), Mady Villiers, Rhianna Southby(w), Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Northern Superchargers Women (Playing XI): Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson Richards, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Hollie Armitage(c), Nicola Carey, Bess Heath(w), Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

Live Streaming Info:

What time will the Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Women's Hundred Final 2025 start?

The Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women will start at 6:45 PM IST on August 31 (Sunday).

Where to watch Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Women's Hundred Final on TV and Online?

You can watch The Hundred 2025 on Sony Sports Network on Television, or you can stream it on Fancode or the SonyLIV app.

