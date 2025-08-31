Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 4th round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

  • Alcaraz takes on Rinderknech in this crucial 4th round tie at the US Open 2025

  • Alcaraz is favourite to win

  • Live streaming and timings revealed

Former champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Alcaraz vs Rinderknech Grand Slam tennis match live today.

The second-seeded Spaniard enters the match in supreme form, having won all his previous matches in straight sets against Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, and Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz, 22, has already claimed six titles this season, including the French Open, and boasts a 57-6 win-loss record in 2025. Last year, however, he suffered a second-round exit at Flushing Meadows. His best finish at the US Open remains his 2022 title win. He's now a five-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Rinderknech, ranked outside the top 70, has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. He defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Benjamin Bonzi, dropping sets in each match but showing.

In 2024, the 30-year-old Frenchman exited in the second round after a five-set loss to Andrey Rublev after taking the first two sets. His previous best finishes at Majors include third-round appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Head-To-Head Record

This will be their fourth meeting, with Alcaraz holding a 3-0 head-to-head advantage, including a four-set win at the US Open 2021 and a straight-sets victory at Queen’s Club earlier this year.

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to return to the quarterfinals in New York for the fourth time, while Arthur Rinderknech seeks to extend his deepest Grand Slam run.

When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Men's Singles 4th Round match at US Open 2025?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Men's Singles 4th Round match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, August 31 (IST). The match will start at 11pm IST.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

