Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Lions, Delhi Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Lions Final: Check the toss update, playing XIs and when and where to watch this Delhi Premier League 2025 match right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Lions, DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming preview toss update
Head-to-head: Kings lead 2–1, but Lions edged them out in their latest clash by three runs. Photo: X/WestdelhiLions
Summary
Summary of this article

Central Delhi Kings reach their maiden final after topping the league and winning Qualifier 1, powered by Yash Dhull’s runs and Simarjeet Singh’s wickets.

West Delhi Lions, led by Nitish Rana, fought through the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to secure their first-ever final spot.

Head-to-head: Kings lead 2–1, but Lions edged them out in their latest clash by three runs.

Central Delhi Kings (CDK) and West Delhi Lions (WDL) will clash in the 2025 Delhi Premier League final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Central Delhi vs West Delhi DPL T20 final cricket match live today.

The Jonty Sidhu-led Central Delhi Kings enter the final after a strong run, having claimed the league honours with 15 points, and defeated East Delhi Riders by six wickets in the rain-affected Qualifier 1. Their recent form includes three wins in their last four matches, with Yash Dhull (435 runs) and Simarjeet Singh (18 wickets) leading the batting and bowling charts, respectively.

Last season, they finished fifth and missed the playoffs. This year marks their first appearance in the final.

West Delhi Lions took the longer route, winning the tense Eliminator against South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets. The match witnessed Lions' captain Nitish Rana and Superstarz bowler Digvesh Rathi engage in an altercation.

Related Content

The Lions then beat East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 by eight wickets. Captain Nitish Rana (314 runs) and Ayush Doseja (300 runs) have been central to their resurgence. They finished sixth last season and did not qualify for the knockouts. Reaching the final in 2025 is their best showing to date, and they are one step away from becoming the champions.

Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Lions Head-To-Head Record

Central Delhi Kings have won two of their three previous encounters, including a 10-wicket win in 2024. However, West Delhi Lions beat them in their most recent meeting by three runs, defending 178.

Both sides are aiming for their maiden title. In the final of the inaugural edition last year, East Delhi Riders beat South Delhi Superstarz by three runs.

The Kings are coached by Rajat Bhatia, while the Lions are guided by Ajay Ratra. Both bring domestic experience to their squads.

Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Live Streaming

When and where is the match?

The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions, DPL 2025 Final will be played at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 31, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch?

The DPL 2025 Final can be watched live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Central Delhi Kings Vs West Delhi Lions Squads

West Delhi Lions Squad: Krish Yadav (wk), Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana (c), Mayank Gusain, Hrithik Shokeen, Manan Bhardwaj, Anirudh Chowdhary, Ravneet Tanwar, Bhagwan Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tishant Dabla, Naman Tiwari, Laxman, Shantanu Yadav, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Akshay Kapoor, Kabir Sachdeva, Vedant Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Singh Rana, and Shivank Vashisht.

Central Delhi Kings Squad: Aaryavir Sehwag, Aryan Rana, Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Kaushal Suman (wk), Simarjeet Singh, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Rishi Sharma, Harshit Sethi, Nikhil Malik, Sampooran Tripathi, Siddharth Joon, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aarnav Koul, Sumit Chhikara, and Pranshu Vijayran.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
