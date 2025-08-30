DPL 2025: Nitish Rana And Digvesh Rathi Engage In Altercation During West Delhi Vs South Delhi Clash - Watch Video

It all began when Rathi, the wrist-spinner for South Delhi, playfully pulled out of his delivery run-up, something he’s known for from his IPL antics, to try and unsettle Rana. But the left-hander wasn’t one to be rattled; he responded in kind, stepping away from his crease before delivering a cheeky line: "Chal dalta reh chal (Keep bowling)." Followed by a reverse sweep for six and a mock version of Rathi’s “notebook celebration” imprinted on his bat.