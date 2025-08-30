DPL 2025: Nitish Rana And Digvesh Rathi Engage In Altercation During West Delhi Vs South Delhi Clash - Watch Video

Nitish Rana’s unbeaten 134 off 55 balls powered West Delhi Lions to a dominant chase of 202 in just 17.1 overs
On-field altercation between Rana and Digvesh Rathi turned the spotlight away from cricket, sparking debate over player behavior and conduct
West Delhi advanced to the next round, while South Delhi Superstarz bowed out despite flashes of fight in the high-pressure knockout
The Delhi Premier League 2025 Eliminator had all the makings of a classic T20 contest, big runs, a high-stakes chase, and tempers running high under pressure. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, West Delhi Lions squared off against South Delhi Superstarz in a do-or-die clash that kept fans hooked right until the final overs. However, what really stole the show was the alteration between Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana.
It all began when Rathi, the wrist-spinner for South Delhi, playfully pulled out of his delivery run-up, something he’s known for from his IPL antics, to try and unsettle Rana. But the left-hander wasn’t one to be rattled; he responded in kind, stepping away from his crease before delivering a cheeky line: "Chal dalta reh chal (Keep bowling)." Followed by a reverse sweep for six and a mock version of Rathi’s “notebook celebration” imprinted on his bat.
Words were exchanged, abuses hurled, tensions escalated, and only the quick intervention of teammates, and even a courageous female umpire, kept things from boiling over.
Nitish Rana’s Knock Seals It For West Delhi
Beyond the heated exchange, the Eliminator will also be remembered for Nitish Rana’s breathtaking unbeaten 134 off just 55 balls. Chasing a daunting 202, Rana made the target look well within reach, smashing eight fours and 15 sixes in a display of fearless batting.
He took on every bowler with authority, dismantling South Delhi’s attack and ensuring his side crossed the finish line in just 17.1 overs. On the other hand, Digvesh Rathi's two-over spell proved to be pretty expensive, conceding 39 run at an embarrassing economy rate of 19.50.
Digvesh Rathi's Controversial Cricket Career
Digvesh Rathi has proved himself as much a headline creator as a wicket-taker. The leg-spinner, who burst onto the IPL scene with the Lucknow Super Giants, is as notorious for his “notebook celebration” as he is for his spin craft. He was fined multiple times during IPL 2025, and even served a one-match suspension for repeated breaches of the Code of Conduct.
This season in the DPL, however, the gloves have come off completely: he’s bowled 10 overs without a wicket and leaked 100 runs, a worrying economy rate of 10.0. Yet, he’s not shied away from the spotlight, being at the heart of heated exchanges, pulling off sneaky mid-delivery fake-outs, and provoking opponents physically and mentally.