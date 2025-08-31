Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

"I think it's back to basics now. I took a break for the shoulder and stuff like that happened. Ranji is coming in, then the Australia tour is coming in (in October). If I get selected there, I do that. Otherwise, I will go back to domestic cricket and do what I've been doing for the last 2-3 years. Be top scoring every single game, and have a good IPL and play for the country again," Parag stated, outlining his ambitions for the upcoming domestic and international season.