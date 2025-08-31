Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Riyan Parag returned from a shoulder injury in the Duleep Trophy 2025
Captain reflects on East Zone's exit, praising North Zone’s performance
His future plans include participation in the Ranji Trophy and a potential Australia tour
Riyan Parag, who captained East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal, aimed to regain match fitness after a persistent shoulder injury.
The injury, sustained late in 2024, impacted his batting and bowling during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he played for Rajasthan Royals. Parag did not participate in any competitive cricket following the T20 league until the Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
"The match felt good. I mean, that was the main goal when I came here to play the game. Performances, I didn't really focus on it that much. I just wanted to have some fun. I haven't played competitive cricket in a long time," Parag told reporters after the match, which North Zone won on first innings lead to enter the semifinals.
He added, "Since the IPL, I haven't really played any cricket. IPL also, I was managing a lot of stress and stuff like that. But this was a good outing. Not in a good way with the amount of overs we fielded."
Parag managed to bowl a few overs and bat for a while, scoring 39 off 47 balls and bowling 22 overs for a wicket in North Zone's second innings.
"I could have converted it for a bigger score, but I'm happy. The arm also feels much better," he said, reflecting on his recovery and performance in the Duleep Trophy 2025.
Future Plans: Ranji Trophy, India Selection, Domestic Cricket Goals
Looking ahead, Riyan Parag will wait until mid-October for his next cricketing opportunity, either in the Ranji Trophy or India's away white-ball series against Australia, if selected.
"I think it's back to basics now. I took a break for the shoulder and stuff like that happened. Ranji is coming in, then the Australia tour is coming in (in October). If I get selected there, I do that. Otherwise, I will go back to domestic cricket and do what I've been doing for the last 2-3 years. Be top scoring every single game, and have a good IPL and play for the country again," Parag stated, outlining his ambitions for the upcoming domestic and international season.
The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season is set to commence on October 15, 2025 and will run until February 28, 2026. This season marks the 91st edition of India's premier First-Class cricket tournament, featuring 38 teams competing in a round-robin followed by a knockout format.
The tournament is divided into two categories: the Elite Group, consisting of 32 teams split into four groups, and the Plate Group, comprising six teams in a single group. The top two teams from each Elite Group advance to the quarter-finals, while the Plate Group winner gains promotion to the Elite group for the next season.
East Zone's Duleep Trophy Exit: Parag Reflects On Team Performance
Parag expressed disappointment at East Zone's exit from the Duleep Trophy 2025, crediting North Zone for their strong performance.
"They played better cricket, I got to give credit to that, the way, I think the first things they were, 230 for 5 and the way Nishant's partnership with their wicket-keeper Kanhaiya and then Auqib, he did a handy hand as well."
Parag felt East Zone could have performed better in the first innings, especially while bowling. "We should have got at least close to 350 and then try to restrict them," he said, analysing the match's turning points.
According to Parag, once North Zone built a heavy first innings lead, it became difficult for East Zone to recover.
"Once we did not do that (bowling out North quickly in the first innings), they had the lead of around 200 runs and then their batters played really well and just took the game away from us," he added.
The match, held in Bengaluru, saw North Zone advance to the semifinals, ending East Zone's campaign for the season.