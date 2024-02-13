Farmers’ Protest, Then And Now: How ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Is Different From Earlier Farm Bill Agitation

A little over two years after hitting the streets to protest against the three, former contentious farm bills, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have once again called for a massive march ‘Delhi Chalo’ to seek assured prices (Minimum Support Price) for their crops.
The protest march comes after marathon talks with three union ministers -- Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS Home Nityanand Rai -- were left inconclusive.
The current demands of the protest, however, stand different from those during the year-long 2020-21 protest. Back then, hundreds of farmers united under the undivided Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) camped at Delhi borders against three farm bills, which were ultimately repealed by the government.
But this time, the march is being led by over 250 farmers’ unions under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which claims to have the allegiance of about 100 unions, and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), a platform of another 150 unions.
Advertisement
The key demand of the 12-point agenda is a law to guarantee an MSP for all crops and the determination of crop prices in line with the Dr M S Swaminathan Commission’s Report. The other bids include a full debt waiver for farmers and labourers, implementation of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 with certain terms and conditions, punishment for the Lakhimpur Kheri killings perpetrators, pensions for farmers, scrapping of electricity amended bill of 2020, and so on.
Advertisement
The leadership also varies between the two demonstrations. The SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 protest is not participating in the current ‘Dilli Chalo’ march. However, it has called for a Grameen Bharat bandh on February 16.
The current demonstration has been organised by SKM (non-political) and KMM, two independent farmers’ bodies. Fresh permutations and combinations surfaced among farmers’ unions once they returned home following their triumph. Disagreements intensified, resulting in multiple splinters within the groups.
Advertisement
The SKM (non-political) is a split of SKM since July 2022 and is currently coordinated by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of the Punjab-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sidhupur farm union. Dallewal broke away from SKM following differences of opinion in the union’s leadership.
The KMM, on the other hand, was formed out of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) that did not participate in the 2020-21 protest.
Advertisement
Borders of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi have been sealed with multi-layered barricades put across places. Stadiums have been turned into detention centres in case of tensions escalating.
As the farmers march to Delhi with their new demands, Outlook looks back at its earlier issue, ‘Acts of protests are the fresh shoots of hope’, on December 5, 2021, following the victory of the year-long farmers’ agitation. It also looks at the brief history of mass movements in India and the impact they had on politics and the people.