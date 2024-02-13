Farmers’ Protest, Then And Now: How ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Is Different From Earlier Farm Bill Agitation

A little over two years after hitting the streets to protest against the three, former contentious farm bills, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have once again called for a massive march ‘Delhi Chalo’ to seek assured prices (Minimum Support Price) for their crops.

The protest march comes after marathon talks with three union ministers -- Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS Home Nityanand Rai -- were left inconclusive.