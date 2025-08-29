Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

Uttarakhand has been hit hard by natural calamities this monsoon season. Before the disaster in Tharali in Chamoli, a devastating flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi district on August 5 demolished nearly half of Dharali -- the key stopover en route to Gangotri with many hotels and homestays, and neighbouring Harsil, where an Army camp bore the brunt of the flood fury, barely giving time to the victims to run to safety.