Authorities have arranged to close off the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

The farmers are demanding the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Haryana Police has released a traffic advisory, advising people to restrict their travel on the main roads of the state to essential purposes on February 13, due to possible traffic disturbances on key routes from Haryana to Punjab.