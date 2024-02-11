‘Dilli Chalo': Why Are Farmers Protesting Again And What Are Their Demands?

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are gearing up to march to the national capital on February 13, responding to the 'Dilli Chalo' call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

In a bid to avoid a repeat of 2020-2021 protests, which were dubbed as the world’s largest agitation involving over 250 million farmers, heightened security measures are in place with Delhi on high alert. Section 144 has been enforced, internet services to several districts have been cut off, and the state borders with Delhi have been sealed.

The protest comes about two years after the farmers called off their year-long protest in December 2021 after the government conceded to their demands and assured them that they would consider guaranteed prices for all produce.

However farmer unions argue the Modi government hasn’t kept to its promises.

Why are the farmers protesting again?

In 2020, farmers from the North Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, protested against three new farm laws passed by the government. The farmers feared that the laws aimed to reform the agricultural sector but were viewed by many farmers as unfair and threatening their livelihoods. The laws weakened the existing system of government-regulated wholesale markets (mandis), lacked legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and allowed for more flexible contract farming agreements.

The protesting farmers demanded the repeal of these laws and the enactment of a law mandating MSP for all crops to ensure fair prices. They also sought exemption from rising electricity bills, which added to their financial strain.

After nearly a year of protests, the government finally agreed to repeal the laws in November 2021 and accepted most of the farmers' demands, in what was celebrated as a huge victory for the farmers.

Two years on, farmer unions argue that the government has failed to deliver on its promise to legally ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a video message shared by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinator Sarvan Singh Pandher on X on February 7, he said the farmer unions marching to Delhi on Tuesday had ten demands from the government, “…the promises made to us during the previous protest about making a law for MSP guarantee, promise of delivering justice in Lakhimpur Kheri, all Delhi cases [against farmers] have to be revoked, promise to not get the new electricity bill, and exclusion of farmers from the pollution act, along with a new demand for freeing farmers and labourers of debt, we have other demands too, in total ten demands…”.