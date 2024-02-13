Several farmer associations, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for the march today to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier announced suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in several districts. According to an official notification released by the Haryana government, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. The order has been in effect from 6 am on February 11 and will last till 11:59 pm on February 13.

Anticipating the march today, Haryana has sealed its border with Punjab by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and a huge contingent of police. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed for the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers in Delhi.