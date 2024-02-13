Live Updates On Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March
Won't Allow Farmers If They Come On Tractors: Haryana Police
On farmers' Delhi chalo protest, IG, Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj said "We welcome the farmers coming from Punjab but if they travel on tractors it will create problems for the people. They can travel on buses, trains or on foot. If they come on tractors, we will not allow them. Section 144 has also been imposed."
'Farmers Not Getting MSP Is An Injustice': Kamal Nath
Extending support towards the thousands of farmers protesting for MSP, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath today said,"...70% of the economy of Madhya Pradesh is agriculture-based. Farmers generate financial activities...If farmers don't get MSP - this is an injustice that has been done to them continuously. Their minimum demand is that of MSP. It is very essential."
'Today, February 13, Is The Day For Farmers' Justice': Jairam Ramesh
At a press conference in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, Congress' General Secretary said, "The (farmers') unions are demanding the fulfilment of the promises made to them (by the central government). Rahul Gandhi met with farmers' unions and discussed MSP, waiver on loans and PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Today, February 13, is the day for farmers' justice."
Farmers Across The Nation Are With The Protesters: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait
While distancing himself from the 'Delhi Chalo' march, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, said, "This march has been called by (farmers') union but farmers from across the nation are with them in case of any injustice. They are coming to put their stance and the government should listen to them. All of them have the same demands of waiver on loans, enforcement of Swaminathan Commission Report and law for MSP."
Security Beefed Up At Red Fort
Security has been beefed up at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi where, in 2021, a huge group of farmers had deviated to from their Republic Day tractor parade on January 26.
As farmers have begun their march to Delhi, primarily from Punjab and via Haryana, security measures have been tightened in and around the Red Fort in Delhi to avoid a repeat of 2021 tractor protest.
'We Will Adjust': Says SC Bench Comprising CJI On NCR Traffic Snarl
Taking note of the massive traffic jams across the NCR due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said he will accommodate lawyers if they are stuck in traffic.
If anyone has a problem due to the traffic situation, "we will adjust,” a bench comprising the CJI and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told lawyers at the outset of the day’s proceedings.
Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters At Shmabhu Border
Police fired tear gas to disperse farmers demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for crops at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
'Delhi Chalo' March Continues On Ambala Highway
Farmers continue 'Delhi Chalo' march on Ambala highway, onward to Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border
Punjab Police Allows Farmers To Cross Rajpura Bypass
Centre Is Bound To Protect Farmers' Interests: Union Minister Arjun Munda
Commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "There will be a need for consultation. We need to discuss this with the states... We need to prepare a forum for discussions and find a solution. The Govt of India is bound to protect the interests of the farmers...inconvenience should not be caused to the public. The farmers' union need to understand this."
Heavy Barricading At Shambhu Border
Beefed-up police presence and heavy barricading can be seen on the two carriageways at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana border as farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab have started their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March: Visuals From Shambhu Border
'Delhi Chalo' March Begins From Punjab
Farmers begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.
Several Metro Station Gates Closed For 'Security Reasons'
Owing to security concerns, entry and exit from gate no. 1,3 and 4 of Delhi's Udyog Bhavan metro station have been closed while Gate 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed till evening.
People Of Punjab, Haryana Are Being Tortured : Farmer Leader
"We tried to find a solution so that we do not have to stand against the Govt. We were expecting that we would be given something. In the 5-hour-long meeting yesterday, we put forward the situation of Haryana...The people of Punjab and Haryana are being tortured. It seems that both these states are not a part of India anymore, they are being treated as International border", said Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Heavy Traffic Snarl At Ghazipur
Vehicular traffic has been significantly disrupted in the national capital today ahead of the protest march.Several videos on social media showed vehicles stuck in jam at Delhi-Gurugram border due to the restriction of traffic movement along the borders.
SC Bar Association President Writes To CJI, Seeks Action Against Farmers
Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Aggarwala wrote to CJI DY Chandrachud seeking suo motu action against the farmers for trying to enter Delhi alleging to create a nuisance.
As per reports, he also requested CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts.
'People Are Ready': Farmer Leader Lakhwinder Singh
Ahead of the march, farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh said, "...The people are ready and the meeting is also happening...We don't wish to cause inconvenience to the common man...As soon as we get the direction after the meeting, we will march forward."
Security Beefed Up At Ghazipur Border
With concrete barricades and tyre-killers (spikes) installed, security measures have been tightened at the Ghazipur border, the key entry point to Delhi.
Meeting Ahead Of The 'Delhi Chalo' March
Right ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher is holding a meeting with farmer unions in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Meeting Inconclusive, Ministers 'Still Hopeful'
After a five-hour meeting with the Centre on Monday, Sarwan Singh Panhder, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, "We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands. Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am."
However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said that a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.
"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks … We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said.
Farmers Ready With 'Modified' Tractors To Counter Security
Farmers have reportedly "modified" tractors to remove the barricades and boulders placed by the police on highways for their Delhi Chalo' march scheduled today.
Central intelligence agencies had alerted authorities in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over a suspected mass movement of farmers, which will include over 5,000 tractors.
"Tractors have been fitted with hydraulic tools to remove barricades, fire-resistant hard-shell trailers being readied to fight tear gas shells. They have also performed drills with these modified vehicles," news agency ANI quoted a Central intelligence agency official as saying.
The official also said that the horsepower of these machines has been doubled to ferry maximum numbers of protesting farmers to the site.
Haryana Seals Border With Punjab
The Haryana authorities sealed the state's border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind and Fatehabad districts with concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires to thwart the proposed march to Delhi by farmers on February 13.
The Haryana government also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of five or more people, in 15 districts, banning any kind of demonstration or march in tractor-trolleys.
The Chandigarh administration also imposed Section 144 in the city for a period of 60 days in the view of the proposed march.
Farmers' Protest: Traffic Woes Expected Amid Heavily Barricaded Borders
Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest and alerted the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital (Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu).
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
With heavy barricading at Ghazipur border, which is a key entry point to Delhi, traffic woes are expected today. As per the advisory, traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border have been asked to take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road or, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.
Farmers' Protest: Key Points We Know
Several farmer associations, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for the march today to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce.
Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier announced suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in several districts. According to an official notification released by the Haryana government, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. The order has been in effect from 6 am on February 11 and will last till 11:59 pm on February 13.
Anticipating the march today, Haryana has sealed its border with Punjab by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and a huge contingent of police. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed for the 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers in Delhi.