Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

Modi stressed that continued calm in border areas is essential for steady bilateral development, and both sides agreed on using existing mechanisms to preserve stability and prevent disruptions to broader relations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Xi Jinping Narendra Modi
Misri noted that Modi and Xi reached a consensus that India and China should be regarded as partners rather than rivals. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Modi emphasised the threat’s significance to both India and China and welcomed China’s cooperative response

- The boundary issue also featured prominently in their discussions

- Misri noted that Modi and Xi reached a consensus that India and China should be regarded as partners rather than rivals.

During a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on August 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted cross-border terrorism as a critical shared concern, urging both nations to support each other in addressing the challenge. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Modi emphasised the threat’s significance to both India and China and welcomed China’s cooperative response in combating it, particularly in the context of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The boundary issue also featured prominently in their discussions. Both leaders noted the successful disengagement achieved last year along the Line of Actual Control and the maintenance of peace and tranquility since then.

Modi stressed that continued calm in border areas is essential for steady bilateral development, and both sides agreed on using existing mechanisms to preserve stability and prevent disruptions to broader relations.

Misri noted that Modi and Xi reached a consensus that India and China should be regarded as partners rather than rivals. They shared a vision that a stable and amicable relationship between the two can benefit the combined 2.8 billion people of both countries. Both leaders emphasised that shared interests outweigh differences, calling for cooperation to foster an “Asian century” and support a multipolar world order with Asia at its heart.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Raza Lifts Zimbabwe To 277 As Sri Lanka Bowlers Pull Back In Middle Overs

  2. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

  3. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  4. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  5. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  2. Omar Abdullah Orders Relief After Cloudburst Devastates Kishtwar’s Warwan Valley

  3. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  4. Nearly 30,000 Deleted Electors In Bihar Seek Re-Entry, EC Data Shows

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  4. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

  5. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars