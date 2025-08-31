- Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Modi emphasised the threat’s significance to both India and China and welcomed China’s cooperative response
During a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on August 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted cross-border terrorism as a critical shared concern, urging both nations to support each other in addressing the challenge. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Modi emphasised the threat’s significance to both India and China and welcomed China’s cooperative response in combating it, particularly in the context of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
The boundary issue also featured prominently in their discussions. Both leaders noted the successful disengagement achieved last year along the Line of Actual Control and the maintenance of peace and tranquility since then.
Modi stressed that continued calm in border areas is essential for steady bilateral development, and both sides agreed on using existing mechanisms to preserve stability and prevent disruptions to broader relations.
Misri noted that Modi and Xi reached a consensus that India and China should be regarded as partners rather than rivals. They shared a vision that a stable and amicable relationship between the two can benefit the combined 2.8 billion people of both countries. Both leaders emphasised that shared interests outweigh differences, calling for cooperation to foster an “Asian century” and support a multipolar world order with Asia at its heart.