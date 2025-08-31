National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accompanied the Prime Minister among other senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. Notably absent was Foreign Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar, always a presence by the Prime Minister's side during talks with China. He was earlier India’s ambassador to China, which was when he met Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat. The Prime Minister got to see Jaishankar in action during his frequent visits to China and took a liking to him. Nobody is sure why Jaishankar skipped the SCO meet; perhaps he had other pressing matters to take care of or is unwell. Nobody is quite sure at the moment.