Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Cristina Bucsa in the fourth round of the US Open 2025 women's event at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Sabalenka vs Bucsa Grand Slam tennis match live today.
World No. 1 Sabalenka reached the fourth round without dropping a set, defeating Rebeka Masarova, Polina Kudermetova, and Leylah Fernandez. Her recent form includes titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.
The 27-year-old Belarusian, also a finalist in 2023, is making this her fifth consecutive appearance in the second week at Flushing Meadows.
Cristina Bucsa, ranked 93, is playing in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 27-year-old Spaniard advanced with wins over Claire Liu, Alexandra Eala, and Elise Mertens.
Bucsa's previous best Grand Slam singles results were third-round appearances at the Australian Open in 2023 and Wimbledon in 2025.
Sabalenka has a strong hardcourt record and significantly more experience at this stage of major tournaments. Bucsa arrives with momentum and a chance to extend her best-ever Grand Slam run.
Sabalenka Vs Bucsa Head-To-Head Record
This will be their first-ever meeting.
When and where is the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa, Men's Singles 4th Round match at US Open 2025?
The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa, Women's Singles 4th Round match will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday, Sept 1 (IST). The match will start at 2:10am IST.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.