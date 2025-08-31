Blast in Lucknow Firecracker Factory Kills Two, Rescue Operations Ongoing

Blast at house-turned-firecracker factory in Lucknow’s Gudamba area killed two people and injured several others.
A roof collapse trapped at least two individuals, with rescue operations ongoing.
CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and ordered swift relief and rescue measures.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh said, “The blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured.”
The explosion caused a portion of the roof to collapse, trapping at least two individuals under the debris. Rescue teams, including the fire brigade, ambulances, and local police, have been deployed to the site. Efforts are underway to pull out those trapped.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to rush to the site and ensure that relief and rescue operations are expedited.
Authorities are investigating whether the firecracker unit was functioning with due permissions or illegally within the residential premises.