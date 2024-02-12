National

In Pics: Delhi Borders Turned Into Fortress Ahead Of Farmers’ March

A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee MSP for crops.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 12, 2024

Security at Delhi Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Barricades being put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi. 

Security at Delhi Ghazipur border
Security at Delhi Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Concrete barricades readied as a precautionary measure ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Ghazipur border in New Delhi.

Security at Delhi Ghazipur border
Security at Delhi Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Security personnel deployed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Security at Delhi Ghazipur border
Security at Delhi Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.

Security at Delhi Ghazipur border
Security at Delhi Ghazipur border | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Police barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

Road rollers, acting as a barricade, parked near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

A worker lays down barbed wire on National Highway 44 in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Singhu border in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

 A shipping container being placed to block National Highway 44 in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Singhu border in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

Barricades put up near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border
Security at Delhi Haryana Singhu border | Photo: PTI

A workers installs CCTV cameras near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.

Security at Delhi Haryana Tikri border
Security at Delhi Haryana Tikri border | Photo: PTI

Police personnel deployed at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.

