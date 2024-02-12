In Pics: Delhi Borders Turned Into Fortress Ahead Of Farmers’ March

Barricades being put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.
Concrete barricades readied as a precautionary measure ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
Security personnel deployed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Ghazipur border in New Delhi
Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.
Police barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.
Security personnel deployed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.
Road rollers, acting as a barricade, parked near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.
A worker lays down barbed wire on National Highway 44 in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Singhu border in Sonipat district.
A shipping container being placed to block National Highway 44 in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', near Singhu border in Sonipat district.
Barricades put up near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.
A workers installs CCTV cameras near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in Sonipat district.
Police personnel deployed at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi.