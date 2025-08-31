Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests
PM Modi lauds Pujara's commitment to Test cricket
Pujara's impressive Test record includes 19 centuries
Modi highlights Pujara's significant overseas achievements
Pujara continues to inspire young cricketers in India
Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s batting mainstay, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last Sunday, ending a remarkable 103-Test career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a glowing tribute to Pujara, highlighting his dogged style of play and the enduring appeal of Test cricket.
Modi stated, "In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up."
Pujara, who played a pivotal role for India, posted a copy of the letter on social media and thanked the prime minister for his warm words. The letter from Modi, India’s Prime Minister, was widely shared among cricket fans and the Indian cricket community, further cementing Pujara’s legacy in Indian Test cricket.
Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut for India in October 2010 against Australia at Bengaluru. He is one of just 14 Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Test matches, joining a group that includes Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
The right-handed batter scored 7,195 runs in Tests, with 19 centuries and an average of 43.60. His defensive technique drew comparisons to Dravid, earning him the nickname "The Wall 2.0" among fans and commentators.
Pujara’s Overseas Achievements And Domestic Commitment
Modi’s letter praised Pujara’s outstanding cricketing career, which was filled with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging overseas conditions.
Modi specifically referenced Pujara’s performances in Australia, where he laid the foundation for India’s historic first-ever series win on Australian soil.
"Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team," Modi wrote, referring to Pujara’s pivotal role in back-to-back series wins in Australia in 2018 and 2021.
The prime minister also lauded Pujara’s commitment to domestic cricket, noting his regular participation in First-Class cricket for Saurashtra and abroad.
Modi added, "Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region."
Cheteshwar Pujara made his FC debut for Saurashtra in 2005 at the age of 17. He has scored over 20,000 runs in First-Class cricket, including 66 centuries, making him one of the most prolific Indian batters.
Pujara was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017 for his contributions to Indian cricket. His performances in the Ranji Trophy were instrumental in Saurashtra winning their maiden title in 2020 and again in 2023. Pujara’s consistency in domestic cricket has been cited as a model for aspiring cricketers from smaller Indian cities.
With PTI Inputs