FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

The FIR was filed on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Mana police station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, based on a complaint from a local resident.

The remarks, allegedly made during an interaction with reporters in Nadia district, West Bengal, have since gone viral. Photo: Getty Images
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) following her alleged comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR was filed on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Mana police station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, based on a complaint from a local resident.

According to reports, Moitra is alleged to have stated that if Amit Shah fails to curb infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut off his head and place it on the table.” The remarks, allegedly made during an interaction with reporters in Nadia district, West Bengal, have since gone viral.

The complaint described her words as “objectionable and unconstitutional,” potentially stoking community tensions, particularly among Bangladeshi refugees settled in the Mana Camp area since 1971.

The FIR cites sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

So far, the TMC leadership has not issued an official response, and the authenticity of the video containing the alleged remarks remains independently unverified.

