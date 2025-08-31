Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Heavy downpour swells Tamak stream, isolates Niti Valley villages; landslides block key routes including Badrinath and Kedarnath highways.

Cloudburst Uttarakhand Kedarnath Hravy Rains
Cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath | Photo: PTI
  • Heavy rains washed away a bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway, cutting off Niti Valley villages.

  • Landslides and debris shut the Badrinath and Kedarnath-Chamoli routes.

  • District officials confirm no loss of life; restoration work is ongoing.

Heavy rains triggered a major disruption in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district as a motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway collapsed early Sunday, cutting off access to more than a dozen villages in the Niti Valley along the India-China border.

According to district officials, as cited y PTI, the incident occurred around 2 am, when the Tamak stream, swollen by upstream rainfall, washed away the bridge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The affected region lies along the Dhauliganga river, a tributary of the Alaknanda, making it highly prone to flooding during heavy monsoon spells.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway has also been blocked at Bhanirpani and Paaglanala due to debris, while the Kund-Chamoli highway, linking Kedarnath to Chamoli, remains shut after a landslide near Bairagana. The district administration said efforts are underway with heavy machinery to restore traffic.

In the last 24 hours, according to data from the India Meteorological Department, the plain districts of Dehradun and Haridwar received rainfall of 68.4 mm and 125.3 mm, respectively, far exceeding the normal for this time of the year. The hill districts of Tehri and Pauri Garhwal have also received rainfall of over 45 mm. In the Mori block of Uttarkashi, 45 mm of rainfall was recorded.

