Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

In the last 24 hours, according to data from the India Meteorological Department, the plain districts of Dehradun and Haridwar received rainfall of 68.4 mm and 125.3 mm, respectively, far exceeding the normal for this time of the year. The hill districts of Tehri and Pauri Garhwal have also received rainfall of over 45 mm. In the Mori block of Uttarkashi, 45 mm of rainfall was recorded.