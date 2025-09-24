Day In Pics: September 24, 2025

In this image received on Sept. 24, 2025, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Patna.
A Volvo car with a forged numberplate that was recovered by the police from the basement of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, in New Delhi. Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, after several female students of the institute accused him of sexual harassment. According to police sources, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute.
Police detain an Urdu-Bangla TET aspirant during the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao' protest march in Patna, Bihar.
In this image posted on Sept. 24, 2025, gifts and mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during various programmes on display for an online auction. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Namami Gange initiative.
Actor Sonu Sood upon his arrival to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi.
Prayagraj: Junior doctors stage a strike and boycott OPD services during a protest against a clash between patients’ relatives and their colleagues, at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital of Motilal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.