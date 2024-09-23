Day In Pics: September 23 2024

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi.
Rhea Singha after she was crowned as the Miss Universe India 2024, in Jaipur.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during a meeting, in New York. The two leaders discussed a range bilateral issues and areas of mutual interest.
People from Nakta Diyara area arrive on boats to reach safe places after rise in the water level of Ganga river, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roundtable meeting with MIT School of Engineering Tech CEOs, in New York.
Indian team at the presentation ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. India won the gold medals both in the Open and women’s sections of the Chess Olympiad.