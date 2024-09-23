National

Day In Pics: September 23 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 23, 2024

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Atishi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi.

1/7
Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024
Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 Photo: PTI

Rhea Singha after she was crowned as the Miss Universe India 2024, in Jaipur.

2/7
Amanatullah Khan produced to court
Amanatullah Khan produced to court Photo: PTI

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi.

3/7
PM Modis community event in US
PM Modi's community event in US Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in New York, USA.

4/7
PM Modi in New York
PM Modi in New York Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during a meeting, in New York. The two leaders discussed a range bilateral issues and areas of mutual interest.

5/7
Flooded Ganges in Patna
Flooded Ganges in Patna Photo: PTI

People from Nakta Diyara area arrive on boats to reach safe places after rise in the water level of Ganga river, in Patna.

6/7
PM Modi in New York
PM Modi in New York Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roundtable meeting with MIT School of Engineering Tech CEOs, in New York.

7/7
45th Chess Olympiad
45th Chess Olympiad Photo: PTI via FIDE

Indian team at the presentation ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. India won the gold medals both in the Open and women’s sections of the Chess Olympiad.

